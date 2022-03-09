“Kobe Bryant humiliated me after I wore Jordans against him!”: Bulls’ DeMar DeRozan reveals hilarious anecdote during his appearance on Serge Ibaka’s cooking show

Chicago Bulls star DeMar DeRozan reveals a funny little story about him and Kobe Bryant, and why only wears Kobe’s

Today, we know DeMar DeRozan as a bit of an enthusiast of the Kobe line of sneakers by Nike.

During his career, fans have seen the man don Kobe after Kobe for every match, with the man only seldom choosing to experiment with a sneaker that wasn’t one. And apparently, one of those times of experimentation may have come with a deadly, if not a bit hilarious of a cost. And of course, this little time came up against Kobe Bryant himself, during an early part of his career.

Let’s get into it, shall we?

DeMar DeRozan once angered Kobe Bryant by wearing Jordan’s, and not Kobe’s in a game against the Lakers legend

It may just be the most well-known fact in the NBA by now, that Kobe Bryant was the type to take absolutely no prisoners.

The man took almost everything to heart, to the point that even the slightest move, if even remotely against him, could set him off. And unlike us, it seems that DeMar DeRozan had the pleasure of finding out the hard way.

We won’t lie, we aren’t quite sure what DeMar DeRozan was even thinking when he decided to wear a pair of Jordans instead of his usual Kobe’s.

Wearing a person’s idol’s shoes, instead of the ones you usually wear is one thing. But not only did he switch said person’s shoes out to do so, and he did so in a game against him.

Yeah, DeMar DeRozan was clearly asking for it on this one.

