“Julius Randle & Jalen Brunson Were the Better Duo in Garden”: Former Celtic Takes Shot at Jayson Tatum & Jaylen Brown After Knicks Loss

The Boston Celtics are on a losing spree, although it’s been just 3 games after the 117-120 loss against the Knicks last night, it is only their second 3-game losing streak this season. The Jays in Boston combined for 57 points, 23 rebounds, and 6 assists, but Julius Randle and Jalen Brunson bettered them throughout the game.

Jayson Tatum was pretty efficient, shooting 13/25 from the field for 35 points. The other Jay though, shot 8/22 for his 22 points. Jaylen Brown’s inefficiency was not the reason for C’s overtime loss. It was the other pair of Js who had a much better day.

This is why the former NBA champ with the Celtics, and one of the biggest supporters of their championship campaign this season, declared Randle and Brunson the better duo in the TD Garden.

Kendrick Perkins calls Julius Randle and Jalen Brunson a better duo in the Garden

The 2021 Most Improved Player, Julius Randle shot exactly 52% from the field just like Tatum. However, it came down to some clutch free throws from him, RJ Barrett, and a crucial block from Brunson at the end that brought the momentum-shifting victory for the Knicks.

Brunson and Randle’s 66 points, 13 rebounds, and 9 assists proved just enough for the New York team to take home a W. And so, ESPN analyst, Kendrick Perkins, crowned them the better duo in the Garden (maybe he means for the night).

I keep telling y’all about these damn Knicks!!!! Randle and Brunson went into the Garden and wanted all the 💨💨💨 tonight leading their squad to a HUGE W!!!! Btw they were the better Duo tonight. Put some damn RESPECT on their names and Carry the hell on… — Kendrick Perkins (@KendrickPerkins) January 27, 2023

So did the fans.

Thank youuuuu, us knicks fans appreciate you being the only person in sports media to give knicks any credit or just basic respect. Literally that’s all we ask. Knicks haters on here sad and boring. — DylanCollinsPoet (@poet_dylan) January 27, 2023

Yeaaaahh Perk! — KnicksNation (@KnicksNation) January 27, 2023

Some did call Perk out as well.

Perk stop switching teams every win wtf — CELTICS ☘️ BANNER 18 (@BiggLynch) January 27, 2023

Can the Knicks contend this season?

They might not be targeting a title this season, but they surely would want to win it next year or the season after. That’s the reason why they have spent upward of $100 million on Brunson.

But to accomplish that, they need a deeper playoffs run first. And for that, they require a 3rd star. It need not be an All-Star. But if they could get their hands on somebody like Mo Bamba they would be taken much more seriously than they currently are.

And going all in for the 24-year-old center makes sense not just because of the absence of Mitchell Robinson, but also the timeline of the franchise. Moreover, with Bol Bol becoming the main big guy in Orlando, keeping Bamba wouldn’t make much sense for them either when they have Wendell Carter Jr. as well.

