“Julius Randle was smart he didn’t wait for 2022 to sign that $200 million max extension!”: NBA Twitter heavily trolls the NYK forward after an awful 4-point outing vs NOLA

Julius Randle had one of his worst performances of the season, recording merely 4 points on a dreadful 11.1% shooting in NYK’s 91-102 loss against NOLA.

After winning the MIP honors and leading the New York Knicks to their first postseason appearance in almost 8 seasons, there were a lot of expectations on Julius Randle entering this campaign. With the playoffs experience under their belt, Randle and co. were projected to fight for one of the top seeds in the Eastern Conference.

46 games into the season, and the Knicks are nowhere close to where they aspired to be in terms of the standings. In fact, some analysts even fear that Tom Thibodeau’s boys will end up winning lesser games in this 82-game season than they won in the previous 72-game campaign.

Amid a series of inconsistent outings, the star forward had one of his most awful nights of the 2021-2022 campaign yesterday night. In the Knicks’ 9-point loss against the Pels, Randle played a total of 29:29 minutes and managed to score only 4 measly points, on a horrendous 1-9 FG, while finishing the night with a box +/- of -26 (game-worst).

Julius Randle tonight: 4 PTS

1-9 FG

-26 (worst on team) The Knicks lost to the 17-28 Pelicans at home. pic.twitter.com/p0BEchYweK — StatMuse (@statmuse) January 21, 2022

NBA Twitter trolls Julius Randle for his 1-9 FG performance against NOLA

Sadly for Julius, social media users were not kind enough to him.

julius randle and thibs next year on the beijing ducks pic.twitter.com/Xj2cT7oqvA — ⛈ (@KxngLenny_) January 21, 2022

julius randle coworkers at the Autozone gon think he crazy when he tell them he used to play in the nba — ԃт (@SaranPack_) January 21, 2022

Julius randle after pledging $500 for every made 3 pic.twitter.com/gehJ79OBh7 — M.B.A Youngboy (@Stephenchilada) January 21, 2022

Julius Randle with 4/7/6 on 1 for 9 shooting I can’t do this anymore man pic.twitter.com/pU8fZewrID — bryan (@ShowtimeKnicks) January 21, 2022

Averaging 19/10/5, along with the Knicks being 22-24 for the season, Randle might not see himself playing in the 2022 ASG.