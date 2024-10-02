Julius Randle’s Wife Kendra was Preparing to “Leave New York” Long Before Minnesota Trade

Last week, the Knicks traded Julius Randle and Donte DiVincenzo to the Timberwolves to acquire Karl-Anthony Towns in a surprise move that caught everyone off guard. All three players are now tasked with uprooting their lives and moving 1,200 miles away from their current homes. Randle’s wife Kendra was already hunting for a new house but didn’t expect she’d have to look for one in Minneapolis.

Advertisement

In a video on TikTok, she revealed that the family was planning to leave New York City before the Randle was traded to the Timberwolves. However, they were only looking to move outside the city into a bigger home in the suburbs for their family. However, the trade has uprooted them completely from New York. She said,

“When we heard Minnesota, it was pretty shocking. Although we were so ready to leave New York, living in a condo with two kids is so hard. It was a great experience but we were already looking to move outside of the city. It was just getting so hard and overwhelming for us because my husband’s from Texas and I’m from Kentucky, and that’s just not how we grew up.”

Kendra Randle says she and her family were ready to leave New York, and calls Minnesota ‘gorgeous’ “When we heard Minnesota, it was pretty shocking. Although we were so ready to leave New York, living in a condo with two kids is so hard.” pic.twitter.com/100rXOsvWO — NBACentral (@TheDunkCentral) October 2, 2024

Kendra added that their kids would have a tougher time dealing with this relocation because they had already started school and made friends in the city. As for the parents, she said they went house-hunting in Minneapolis and were impressed by what they saw. She said the place was “gorgeous” and the “people are so nice.”

Kendra is not the first WAG to open up about the human side of a blockbuster trade.

Jrue Holiday’s wife expressed her disappointment last year

In September 2023, the Bucks traded Jrue Holiday to the Trail Blazers to acquire superstar guard Damian Lillard. After the deal was formalized, his wife Lauren called out the franchise for their lack of empathy. She wrote,

“On Wednesday, my husband took a nap. He woke up to the news that he had been moved. No warning, no heads up, not even a conversation that it could be a possibility. Just, it’s done. Now move on because “it’s not personal, it’s business.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lauren Holiday (@laurenholiday12)



The former soccer star also penned a heartfelt message for Milwaukee. She wrote that the city was her home and she was grateful for the time she and her family spent there.