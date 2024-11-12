“Just Another Game in November”: Steve Kerr Quips at Klay Thompson for His Remark Ahead of Return of the Bay

Tonight, the Golden State Warriors and Chase Center will witness the return of one of their biggest stars. It is Klay Thompson’s first visit after moving to the Dallas Mavericks in July. However, the shooting guard, part of the golden trio which led the team to unprecedented heights, termed his visit to what was his home till a few months back as “just another game”. That is in stark contrast to what Stephen Curry and Steve Kerr are feeling. They are anxious facing Thompson in another team’s jersey.

During yesterday’s media interaction, the four-time NBA champion brushed off the matchup against the Warriors as if it is not a big deal. “It’ll be good to see people you grinded with obviously, but to me, it’s just another regular season game in November,” said Thompson.

While he denied any personal or emotional stake in the game, Thompson did acknowledge that the Warriors-Mavericks matchup is significant for it would have a bearing on the NBA Cup.

Asked Klay Thompson about his return to San Francisco on Tuesday for his first game against the Warriors: “It’ll be good to see people you grinded with obviously, but to me, it’s just another regular season game in November.” pic.twitter.com/Kf9KkUwfNP — Mike Curtis (@MikeACurtis2) November 11, 2024

When Warriors coach Kerr was informed of his former player’s comment, he expressed surprise, while sarcastically repeating the statement. “Just another game in November,” he quipped, as if posing a question.

Thompson might be intentionally bottling the emotion and intensity of the moment in order to stay focused. Coach Kerr, on the other hand, isn’t afraid to show his emotions.

“I don’t think I’ll know until I get to the arena tomorrow and I see Klay in a different jersey and hear the crowd react to him. It’s hard to predict until then…I know we’re all looking forward to seeing him,” added Kerr on Willard and Dibs 95.7 The Game.

Steve Kerr had some fun with Klay’s “just another regular season game in November” quote 😂 pic.twitter.com/KUCVKsDv1i — 95.7 The Game (@957thegame) November 12, 2024

Steph had a similar reaction while responding to Thompson’s comment. “It’s going to be a lot,” to process, he said.

It so seems it is one-way traffic when it comes to the emotional investment on this game.

Thompson has lost touch with Curry and Draymond Green

Since 2012, the trio of Steph, Thompson, and Draymond Green maintained an unbreakable bond. They led the Warriors to their most glorious chapter, winning four championships.

However, Thompson seems to have broken that bond. He has not been in touch with his former teammates, brothers rather, ever since he left Golden State.

Maybe that has something to do with how he parted ways with the franchise, on not-so-good terms. However, abandoning his long-term friendship based on that is a bit excessive.

During a conversation with Andscape, he said, “I’m locked in. Not really [been in contact with Steph and Green]. I will see them when I see them. That’s it.”

Thompson probably has a good reason for it. He must be focused on finding his footing in a new setup that already boasts superstars like Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving. While Steph and Green are still with the franchise they’ve called home from the beginning.

All the variables taken into account, from emotions to the game dynamics and league implications, tonight’s game has the making of one for the ages.