“Just Barbeque, Talk Sports”: Jaylen Brown Grateful for Idol Tracy McGrady’s Guidance Over the Years

Tracy McGrady’s influence on the NBA goes far beyond his scoring titles and highlight reels. At his peak, T-Mac was the prototype for the modern guard. He was long, fluid, explosive, and capable of scoring from anywhere on the floor. His effortless pull-up jumper, creative handle, and ability to carry an offense made defenders look helpless on a nightly basis. For Jaylen Brown, McGrady was an idol.

The Boston Celtics star grew up trying to move like the Hall of Famer, shoot like the Hall of Famer, and score like him. His style showed that you didn’t have to play robotic basketball or overpower defenders to dominate. You could do it with finesse and creativity.

Brown recently spoke about his admiration for T-Mac during an interview on his teammate Derrick White‘s White Noise podcast. He labeled McGrady as his favorite player ever, alongside Kobe Bryant.

“I loved Kobe’s mentality, but T-Mac was just like my favorite player. He was a 6’8″ point guard. He was a creative player. The crossover, just smooth. I wish he would of had a healthier career,” stated JB.

Sadly, McGrady’s career was repeatedly derailed by injuries, particularly chronic back, knee, and shoulder issues that robbed him of his explosive athleticism.

But what some people may not realize is that T-Mac’s influence on Brown didn’t come only from game tape. He also became a mentor to the four-time All-Star.

“He’s been a mentor to me now,” Brown continued. “Over the years, I’ve had a bunch of conversations that have helped me mentally and decisions that I’ve made going forward that just by having conversations with T-Mac. I’m grateful for him.”

Being inspired by someone is one thing. For that same person to then have a distinct impact on your life as a friend and a mentor is totally different. “He’s invited me to his house in Houston. I’ll go out there spend a couple of days with the fam. Work out, just barbecue, talk sports, talk life. I don’t think I’ve told him, but he’s been a big part of my life ever since,” added JB.

It’s really sweet when you hear it out loud. Brown already has a terrific NBA resume and has really been stepping up for the C’s in the absence of Jayson Tatum. No one expected much from Boston this season, but if they manage to get back to the playoffs under Brown, it would do wonders for his potential Hall of Fame legacy.

In many ways, that connection feels like the perfect passing of the torch. McGrady’s greatness wasn’t defined solely by championships, but by the way he shaped how the game is played and how players see themselves within it.

Brown carrying those lessons forward shows just how lasting that influence truly is. Long after the highlights fade, T-Mac’s real legacy lives on through the stars he inspired and the ones he continues to guide.