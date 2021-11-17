“LeBron James coming back down from 3-1 was the most bada** moment in NBA history”: Giannis gives props to the Lakers legend for winning the 2016 NBA Finals against the Warriors

Giannis believes the most bada** moment in NBA history was when LeBron James came back from down 3-1 against the Warriors.

Giannis had one of the greatest NBA Finals runs in league history this past 2021 season as he capped off his four game win streak in the Finals with a 50 point performance to seal the deal for the Milwaukee Bucks. However, even with all that he accomplished last year, according to him, LeBron James takes the cake for having the most bada** moment in league history.

It isn’t surprising that Giannis wouldn’t nominate himself for this title given how humble he has been throughout his time in the NBA. Mirin Fader of ‘The Ringer’ wrote an incredible biography on the reigning Finals MVP and broke down over several chapters how humble beginnings for Giannis led to his demeanor today.

Even in his ‘It’s Actually Me’ interview with GQ, Antetokounmpo talked about how being humble is an aspect that makes him special.

Giannis says LeBron James had the most bada** moment in NBA history.

LeBron James had the greatest ‘come from behind’ series victory in the history of the NBA. The story of the Cleveland Cavaliers coming back from down 3-1 against the 73-9 Golden State Warriors in 2016 is one that quite frankly, everyone knows about. Giannis is one who, not only admires this moment in history, but claims it is the most bada** moment in league history.

This isn’t the first time that Giannis has shouted out ‘The King’ in a positive light in this GQ feature of his. In his feature article, he showed off a signed jersey from LeBron James himself and continually talked about how cool it was that he had it.

It’s safe to say that ‘The Greek Freak’ is more than just appreciative of the greatness that LeBron James has been putting on display for nearly two decades.