“Dwayne Wade has a $100,000 Ford Bronco, just like OJ Simpson!”: When the Miami Heat legend’s wife Gabrielle Union bought her man a brand new car for Father’s Day

Dwayne Wade is a great father and a husband. To show her appreciation, Gabrielle Union bought him a brand new car!

It has been three years since D-Wade said his goodbyes to the fans of Miami. The thirteen-time All-Star is beloved in Dade County and is by far the greatest player in Heat history.

Dwayne Wade spent two separate stints with the Heat, the first from 2003 to 2016. He would work with the likes of Shaquille O’Neal, LeBron James, and Chris Bosh, adding three rings to his resume along the way.

His last season with the Heat came in 2018-2019, the last of his career. It truly was a fairy tale ending for Wade, who would have his jersey retired a year later!

It truly was an amazing career that Flash had. He averaged 22 points, five rebounds, and five assists per game, and is a surefire pick for the NBA Hall of Fame when the time comes.

Gabrielle Union bought a $100,000 Ford Bronco for Father’s Day to show her appreciation for Dwayne Wade

Dwayne Wade has been pretty active since his retirement in 2020. He has worked as an NBA analyst on TNT’s Inside the NBA and is even a minority owner of the Utah Jazz.

However, D-Wade has also been spending a lot of quality time with his family. A role which he is greatly appreciated by both his wife and children.

In fact, his wife Gabrielle Union decided to show her appreciation for her husband back in 2020 by buying him a $100,000 Ford Bronco as a gift for Father’s Day.

A truly amazing gift for a truly amazing father. D-Wade was certainly happy about his gift, as seen by his reaction to the white Bronco in the video.