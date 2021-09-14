“Just quit your job, bro!”: Nick Young reveals a controversial solution to Hornets star PJ Washington’s fiasco with Brittany Renner regarding child support

Nick Young reveals his eye-brow raising thoughts on Charlotte Hornets star PJ Washington’s fiasco with Brittany Renner

PJ Washington’s whole baby-mama fiasco with Brittany Renner isn’t exactly a secret anymore within the NBA community. Or rather it never really was.

For those that may not know what happened though, Brittany Renner, an IG model entered a relationship with Washington shortly before his NBA career, knowing his journey to the league would be a sure thing.

Fast forward a couple of years, and the couple is pregnant. And well, as soon as the baby is born, Renner wants out of the relationship, but will in fact be taking child support payments from the Hornets star.

Fishy, isn’t it?

Well, just about everyone familiar with this story certainly believes so. And it seems former NBA player not only wholeheartedly agrees, but also already has a solution in mind for the situation.

Let’s get into it.

Also Read: When the Bulls legend created one of the funniest moments in the Charlotte Hornets’ history

Nick Young proposes victims like PJ Washington a controversially brutal solution against predators such as Brittany Renner

Let’s be honest here. As sad as this reality is, PJ Washington isn’t the first victim, and he probably won’t be the last one either. In fact, even his own teammate, LaMelo Ball has been rumored to be close to a similar situation.

No matter how many times it happens though, it is extremely sad to see someone fall for these traps. And after watching so many athletes falling into these awful situations, it seems Nick Young has a solution.

If you have a kid with a gold digger just quick yo job — Nick Young (@NickSwagyPYoung) September 14, 2021

Sure, it’s petty. But hey, perhaps it’s the right move for certain people.

At the end of the day, no one can decide what the victim does in retaliation. As long as it’s within the necessary legal limits, it is their lives and the decisions they make are theirs and theirs only. And while we don’t see PJ taking this step, this could be something future athletes consider if a situation such as this one arises.

Also Read: NBA Twitter goes bonkers as Clippers star continues to show new sides of him during this offseason