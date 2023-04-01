“Really Wanted to Quit”: Joel Embiid, Distraught by 13-Year-Old Brother’s Death, Considered Retirement Before Playing an NBA Game

As the NBA regular season draws to a close, it feels like there really is only one conversation going around. Who is the NBA’s Most Valuable Player for 2022-23?

And as per the NBA’s official MVP ladder, the honor rests with reigning two-time MVP Nikola Jokic. But Philadelphia 76ers star Joel Embiid is giving him considerable competition yet again, as was the case last season.

Embiid’s journey from relative obscurity to perennial MVP contention is certainly an inspiring story. But a little-known fact about the Cameroonian star is that he almost considered retirement from basketball entirely even before making his NBA debut.

The first thought that comes to many might be about how such a consideration was health-related. After all, “The Process” has had various struggles with injuries and it even took close to two years after being drafted for him to make his NBA debut.

But it was completely unrelated. In Embiid’s own admission, the injury-related troubles meant nothing. It was the untimely death of his then 13-year-old brother that made the 76ers star consider retirement.

Joel Embiid revealed how he had to remind himself why he loved basketball after his brother Arthur’s passing.

Considering his background, Embiid is someone who relied on the support system offered by his family a lot. The Cameroonian star credited his brother as someone who always gave off positive energy and rooted for him.

Embiid even attributed the beginning of his “crazy” journey to the NBA to his brother’s presence. Naturally, losing him nine years ago to an accident tore Embiid apart. The 76ers star was devastated by the loss and admitted to losing purpose in life even.

“I was only able to go back home for a few weeks for his funeral. When I came back to Philly, I kept rehabbing, trying to get better … but I was in a really bad place. With Arthur gone, I felt like I had lost my purpose in life. I really just wanted to quit the game and go back home to Cameroon to be with my family.”

Having gotten over geopolitical barriers, Embiid was at the cusp of making himself a household name when tragedy struck again in the form of Arthur’s death. Joel clearly has walked the long road to success. The very evident chip on his shoulder certainly weighs more on him than most.

Joel Embiid even named his first-born son Arthur in memory of his brother, in 2020.

Embiid’s attachment to his brother was certainly something special. In 2020, when Embiid and his partner, Anne de Paula had their first child together, the 76ers star named their son Arthur as a tribute to his younger brother.

Arthur Embiid met with his untimely death in 2014, the year Embiid was drafted into the NBA. As a result, The brothers did get to celebrate “The Process” coming together. But fate certainly wasn’t kind to young Arthur.

After having gone through a lot in his life, one hopes baby Arthur instills the same positivity his namesake brought into Joel’s life. The Sixers star has shown incredible resilience to get where he is. One hopes his famous drive only keeps Embiid going to greater heights in an already accomplished career.

