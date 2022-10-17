“Making the Playoffs the First Time”: Michael Jordan is too Humble About His ‘Happiest Moment’ For a 6x NBA Champ

Michael Jordan is the epitome of basketball with the technique and skill possessed by him laying the foundation for the modern era of the NBA

Michael Jordan’s emphasis and aspiration to be a serial winner in the game, while simultaneously transcending the sport will never be matched!

On being asked the peak moment or happiest moment of his Chicago Bulls career, the six-time MVP responded, stating

“My happiest moment? There were so many. Do you want me to start early in my career? Making the playoffs the first time was the biggest thing for me because that franchise hadn’t experienced the playoffs in a long, long time. The fans’ attitude was “wait until next year, wait till next year.”

Impregnable mentality of Michael Jordan

Making the playoffs happens to be the most arduous and strenuous challenge for a franchise player. The obstacles and hurdles that need to be overcome by a talent are vast.

Since acquiring Jordan in the 1984 draft, the franchise tasted immediate success thereafter. The organization had not looked back for the span of the two decades that followed.

MJ guided the franchise to newer heights, enabling the roster to repeatedly be championship contenders year in and year out.

A testament to Michael Jordan’s greatness

An argument can be made that when Jordan played, his purpose and resolve to not lose paved the way for the Chicago Bulls’ dynasty, which governed and terrorized the NBA for more than half a decade.