Is Luka Doncic Playing Tonight vs Pelicans? Mavericks Release Injury Report for 4x All-Star

Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks are looking to secure a playoff berth in a tight Western Conference. The Slovenian Phenom was in fine form last night, helping the Mavs overcome a tough Utah Jazz team.

There have been several questions surrounding the Dallas outfit. They are unable to defend well when it counts and it has been a cause of concern. They let in far more shots and opponents have been able to pile up points, despite a high-scoring output from both Luka and Kyrie.

Ahead of a back-to-back, fans want to know if Luka will feature against the New Orleans Pelicans.

As the game vs the Jazz wrapped up, the Mavericks team looked in good spirits. And as per the latest injury report from Dallas Mavericks Luka Doncic is NOT on the list.

They are likely to play him vs a Pelicans team that is also looking to pick up crucial wins. The race to the playoffs is heating up in the West and every win is important.

Dallas will, however, be without the services of JaVale McGee and Reggie Bullock. The latter sustained an injury in last night’s game vs the Jazz.

Luka Doncic’s mind-blowing stats in the 2022-23 NBA season

Luka has been leading the league in scoring for some time now. This whole season, his average has not dropped below 32 points. He is currently putting up splits of 33.3 points, 8.7 rebounds, and 8 assists per game.

He is also dropping 1.5 steals and 0.5 blocks per game. MVP numbers without a doubt, but with stiff competition from Nikola Jokic and Giannis Antetokounmpo, both of whom have led their teams to the no.1 seed, Luka may not win the MVP.

His only focus is to get the Mavericks into the playoffs and see how well he and Kyrie Irving can work together.

