DeMar DeRozan Confirms Kanye West-Kobe Bryant Commercial Was Rooted In Truth

Kobe Bryant’s dedication to basketball wasn’t limited to his success; it extended to the next generation. He routinely trained with rising stars like Luka Doncic, Jayson Tatum, and Giannis Antetokounmpo, helping them master the finer details of the game. One of those fortunate enough to work with Kobe was DeMar DeRozan.

Recently, while appearing on Carmelo Anthony’s 7 PM in Brooklyn podcast, DeRozan reflected on those training sessions and revealed how enigmatic Kobe could be. DeRozan explained that while training with Kobe was invaluable, trying to understand him wasn’t always easy.

Kobe had a way of saying things that didn’t immediately register. His advice often sounded cryptic, layered, or just completely confusing in the moment. But over time, those same comments began to make sense, especially when DeRozan would encounter situations that aligned with Kobe’s teachings. That’s when it would click.

To drive the point home, DeRozan referenced the now-iconic Nike Kobe System commercial featuring Kanye West. He said, “You remember the Kanye commercial he was in…It really be that sh*t. At times when I was working out, I was like, ‘What the f*** is you…how…what!?’”

The ad in question sees Kobe play himself, where he asks West, “But are you a different animal and the same beast?” The ad has since become a viral example of how Kobe’s advice borders on confusing.

The ad was meant to be funny, but for DeRozan, it mirrored real life. That’s exactly how it felt working with the Lakers legend. You might be lost in the moment, but eventually, you’d realize the deeper meaning behind his words.

“I’d just go along with it, but later down the line, something accidental might happen, and I’d be like, ‘That’s the sh*t he was talking about. Like, he’d play mind games from that type of standpoint when it comes to a lot of sh*t,” he said. As per DeRozan, it showed how “cynical” Kobe was.

He said, “If you could…comprehend where he was coming from with something, it’ll be beneficial.” Kobe truly was that layered. His lessons weren’t always direct, but they were always impactful, sometimes revealed in hindsight, when a real game moment would suddenly echo something he once said.

Kyrie Irving experienced the same at the peak of his NBA accomplishments. After winning the 2016 title, he FaceTimed Kobe from the locker room, yelling, “Dude, it worked, your advice worked.” At the moment, Kobe’s advice might leave you scratching your head. But if you listened closely and gave it time, it always came full circle, just like greatness often does.