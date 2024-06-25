Kai Cenat Urges Anthony Davis To Pull Up On Him On Stream

A part of this year’s Celebrity All-Star game, Kai Cenat has been one of the top names when it comes to streamers today. An avid gamer and basketball enthusiast, Cenat recently had Los Angeles Lakers star forward Anthony Davis on his stream, amusingly urging AD to join him one day soon.

Kai Cenat recently had Kevin Hart and Druski on his stream a few days ago, something that went beyond viral across all platforms. Perhaps with the intention of following it up with something just as big, the 22-year-old soon face-timed Anthony Davis and asked him to make an appearance on his stream soon.

“Bro, you gotta pull up bro. You have to, bruh. Whenever you wanna pull up and sh*t, let me know. Imma be out there though, we could do some crazy sh*t. Alright, broski.”

Anthony Davis just FaceTimed Kai Cenat on stream and said he wants to do a stream together 😭🔥 pic.twitter.com/66T5JZ4BX2 — ryan 🤿 (@scubaryan_) June 24, 2024

Kai Cenat’s videos and streams have always garnered a massive viewership, especially over the last year. The New York native has had several notable names as guests in his videos. And perhaps it is due to this that it was Davis who initially floated the idea of collaborating on a stream together before Cenat ran right with it.

Davis, much like Kai, shares a love for video games. From NBA 2K to GTA V, the Lakers star is known to enjoy quite a bit of his downtime by delving deep into the world of gaming.

The signs of the two personalities collaborating together seem great so far, with many even believing that it is very likely to happen before long. That said, there is yet to be any official confirmation that anything of the sort is in the works.

Anthony Davis’s love for gaming

Apart from his love for the more well-renowned gaming titles, Anthony Davis is somewhat of a streamer himself. He even has a Twitch account, where he publicly shows off his skills in the world of video games.

During his time on Join the Lobby, Anthony Davis once touched on how athletes wanted to be streamers. Speaking on the topic, Davis likened it to how athletes wished to be rappers before. However, with just about everyone in the NBA now being avid gamers, things seem to have changed a little.

“Athletes wanted to be rappers… now, I think that kinda just switched where, there’s not a lot of athletes that don’t play video games… No matter what the game is, they play video games…”

It’s hard to blame athletes for wanting to showcase what they’re capable of outside of their jobs, especially given just how much the world of gaming has taken off. In that sphere, perhaps Anthony Davis can be held as one of the bastions of athletes looking to turn the page to gaming. The player certainly wouldn’t mind the title.