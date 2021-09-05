“Drake is trying to re-ignite the beef between LeBron James and Kanye West”: NBA Twitter reacts to the Lakers’ superstar catching a stray diss from Ye

Hip-hop sensation Drake plays an unreleased Kanye West track ‘Life of the Party’ which disses Lakers’ superstar LeBron James

The last week and a half have been big for the music industry, particularly hip-hop. We saw two mammoths of the industry, Drake and Kanye West drop their much-awaited albums. Kanye West dropped his 10th studio album, Donda, on 29th August, after postponing the dates several times. Drake dropped his 6th studio album ‘Certified Lover Boy’ on 3rd September. The two albums took the internet by storm, and that storm hit the NBA world as well, as expected. Dwyane Wade recently got trolled by fans because of his support for both albums.

Drake recently took out his Sound 42 guest mix for the OVO radio. There he included an unreleased Donda track named ‘Life of the Party’ featuring Andre 3000. Even though the song was cut from the album, that did not stop Drake from including it on his mix. What made it more interesting was the fact that Kanye West takes shots at LeBron James in the unreleased track.

Drake airs Kanye West’s unreleased track

The rivalry between Drake and Kanye West is no secret. It was a major reason for the huge hype amongst CLB and Donda. Things between Kanye West and LeBron James have also not been the best always. In his 2016 song Facts, Kanye name-dropped LBJ and targetted him for his Nike deal.

“Nike, Nike treat employees just like slaves // Gave LeBron a billi’ not to run away.”

In the track Drake dropped, Kanye is spotted calling out LeBron for sending his kids to Sierra Canyon, despite having his own I Promise School.

“Where my motherfuckin’ red hat?

Security and the nannies be forever handling

I can’t stand it when there’s talks about putting the kids back in Sierra Canyon when daddy got his own school”

Kanye West really dissed Lebron James for sending his kids to Sierra Canyon 😭 pic.twitter.com/0UMVKju5WO — Laugh Entertainment (@Laughent21) September 4, 2021

This did not sit right with NBA Twitter.

NBA Twitter reacts to Kanye West dissing LeBron James

There were mixed reactions all on Twitter regarding the diss.

He dissed …..LeBron? Circle that Bulls game lmao — O’Shea Jack(Nichol)son (@OsheaJacksonJr) September 4, 2021

Who the hell is Kanye? That guy who called Trump his dad? — Truth (@multyz) September 5, 2021

Good that Kanye dissed LeBron he is a snake, he use to rock with Yeezy before 2016 and then when Kanye was going through a hard time he switched it up with Drake — 🐻 (@santan_childish) September 4, 2021

why tf lebron catch a stray diss from kanye 😭😭😭😭 — temi ⛹🏿 (@drippyxdrank) September 4, 2021

It would be interesting to see whether the King replies to Kanye personally, or just takes it out on his team, the Bulls.