“Kanye West Is Lost And Influential”: Shaquille O’Neal Echoes Musician’s Sentiment Weeks After His Own Feud With The Rapper

Shaquille O’Neal has used Instagram stories as a way to put forth his views for years on end. This time around is no different as he dips his toes in the realm of music as he seems to echo the sentiment of a fellow musician on Kanye West. West has been making headlines recently due to his album rollout and now because of his interview with Big Boy.

Ye and Shaq have quite a bit of history with their most recent ‘entanglement’ taking place last month in February of 2024. This might’ve been a motivating factor for Shaq when it came to posting this reel by ‘dee1music’ on his IG story.

“Dude is lost. He is confused. He is hurt and he’s influential. That’s a dangerous combination right there. He’s saying he’s got issues with Jesus because when he was going through things, he prayed, and Jesus didn’t show up like that for him. Bruda, that sense of entitlement is crazy.”

The above quote was the general essence of the video attached as it calls out Ye for believing his problems could be solved from praying alone. Shaq isn’t a religious man of a single faith as he once said:

“I’m Muslim, I’m Jewish, I’m Buddhist, I’m everybody ’cause I’m a people person.”

O’Neal seems to have resonated with the take from Dee-1 given that despite him never claiming Christianity, he still felt as though he needed to showcase this to the world. On the flipside however, the 4x NBA champion might’ve had another reason to call out Ye.

Shaquille O’Neal and Kanye West have clashed in the past

The feud between Shaquille O’Neal and Kanye West is all over the place at this point with many not understanding when and why the two are even quarrelling with one another. Most recently, Kanye put up a post on his IG and Shaq was in the replies, calling out West for “b*tchin’ and snitchin’”.

It’s unclear what Shaq meant by ‘snitchin’ and if Ye has snitched on someone but the Laker legend clearly has had enough of the controversial rapper. Taking it back to 2022 and O’Neal replied to a tweet from Kanye that’s now been deleted and said this:

“OH AND TO SHAQ I GREW UP LOOKING UP TO YOU I WOULD LOVE TO HANG WITH YOU AND JAMIE SOMETIME JAIMIE SALTER IS LIKE A FATHER FIGURE TO ME”

The above is a quote from Kanye that has also now been deleted and is in all caps because that is how he had delivered the quote on socials.

The two have not resolved their issue in public and it’s unlikely that they will in the near future given how much the two have gone at one another.