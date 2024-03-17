Fans Fear Kanye West Won’t Collaborate With Kai Cenat After He Mocked Yeezy

Fans have been worried about Kanye West not streaming with Kai Carlo Cenat III after their recent beef. Kai Cenat is one of the most popular Twitch livestreamers known for his epic collaborations, especially with top music artists. Although he has collaborated with several elites including Drake, Nicki Minaj, and 21 Savage, his collaboration with Kanye West, a 24-time Grammy winner stands to be the most-awaited.

Several celebrated streamers like Adin David Ross and Nico “Sneako” Kenn De Ballinthazy have tried getting Kanye for a stream, but their efforts were in vain. However, after the singer posted a clip of Kai Cenat on his official Instagram story and his marketing person “YesJulz” spoke about the streamer, fans speculated the Kai Cenat X Kanye West collab might be in the works.

Unfortunately, after their recent feud over Kai mocking Ye’s apparel brand, fans now fear the collaboration might be called off. Based on a clip posted by iqkev on X, right after the rapper had warned the 22-year-old not to make jokes about the Yeezy. Kai tried easing the situation by asking Ye for a stream on Instagram DMs. However, before he could even send the message, the Grammy winner wrote, “F**k you ni**a”. The sudden reply shocked Kai and he seemed visibly upset about it. Moreover, the situation went further south after Kai’s friend, Ray, proceeded to bad-mouth Kanye on the livestream.

Luckily, Kanye’s manager, John Monopoly, connected with Kai during his livestream and tried patching up the mess. John suggested Kai take some time to build a relationship with Ye and expected everything could get back to normal. Surprisingly, Kanye’s manager also asked Kai to meet him personally for a conversation. This made fans believe the collab was still being considered from both parties.



What happened between Kai Cenat and Kanye West?

Kanye West had sent Kai Cenat a pair of his Yeezy sweatpants for review. However, to everyone’s surprise, the pants turned out to be way too big for the streamer to wear. Although unexpected, the 22-year-old decided to mock the product on his livestream. After dancing sarcastically with the pants on, Kai even asked Ye’s team to send him merchandise that fit.

This was not taken lightly by Kanye West. He immediately sent the streamer a warning message on Instagram asking him not to make jokes about his clothes. Interestingly, the streamer was quick to apologize but Ye did not seem to be in a forgiving mood.



Considering how things have unfolded and Ye’s persona, the Kai Cenat X Kanye West collab stream is doubtful at this point. However, Ye’s manager did give us hope by calling Kai for a personal meeting.

