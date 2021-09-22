“Kareem Abdul Jabbar did not just make a meme on Anthony Davis!”: NBA legend announces his hilarious new hobby on recent Instagram post starring Lakers superstar

NBA Legend Kareem Abdul-Jabbar shows off his hilarious new passion with an Instagram post starring Anthony Davis

Anthony Davis has been a part of a lot of things during his time in the NBA. He has been part of a Pelicans team that was a bit of a let-down every season. He has been part of a team that also had LeBron James in it and won an NBA championship. He has even been part of a commercial where unibrows spoke for him, while he coolly drank a beverage throughout.

But, has he been part of a meme? Well yeah obviously, he is an NBA player! Has he been part of a meme specially curated by an NBA legend, and edited to perfection before it was put up on Instagram though?

Now, you may be saying, there is no such thing. But, we are here to open up your eyes to the sweet-as-honey reality of this situation.

Now, at this point, we can sense you may be getting a tad bit annoyed by us beating around the bush so much. So, let’s get right into it.

Also Read: Stephen A Smith slams the 76ers star for his attitude towards basketball

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar makes a meme about Anthony Davis and his ability on the basketball court

Yes, you read that right. No. this is not clickbait.

Don’t believe us? Well, we can’t really blame you there. Just reading that heading is so bizarre, even for us. However, it did actually happen.

Take a gander at the Instagram post below.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kareem Abdul-Jabbar (@kareemabduljabbar_33)

Isn’t it beautiful?

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar. The bearer of the highest total points in NBA history, 6-time champion, and constant critic of today’s game… is now making memes from scratch?

Let’s just say we’re already waiting for a sequel on this one.

Also Read: Lakers superstar reacts as Lou Williams shares an adorable throwback picture of him and the King