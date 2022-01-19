“Karl-Anthony Towns and Anthony Edwards are having a Kevin Durant-James Harden type of connection”: NBA Twitter explodes as the Wolves duo tie the Nets pair for a special feat

Recording 20+ points each in the win against NYK, Karl-Anthony Towns and Anthony Edwards now tie the Kevin Durant-James Harden duo in a special feat.

The Minnesota Timberwolves big three of Karl-Anthony Towns, D’Angelo Russell, and Anthony Edwards have been as impactful as everyone expected them to be this season, if not more. 44 games into the 2021-2022 campaign, behind the trio of these potential superstars, the Timberwolves have already won more games than the organization won in the 2019-2020 season.

After grabbing a huge win against the Golden State Warriors, the Wolves start their 2-game road-trip with a 112-110 victory against the New York Knicks at the Madison Square Garden. In a closely-fought encounter that witnessed 14 lead changes and 6 ties, it was an incredible performance by KAT and Ant-Man, leading the Wolves to their 4th win in 6 games.

In the 39:20 minutes of action, Edward put up a team-high 21 points, along with 3 assists, 3 rebounds, and 2 steals. Whereas, Towns record 20 points, 5 rebounds, and 3 assists on a 50/50/85.7 shooting split.

Also Read: Miles Bridges gives his thoughts on his chances to win the award after 38 point game vs Knicks

Karl-Anthony Towns and Anthony Edwards tie Durant-Harden with 20+ points scored in the same game by each 15 times

The Towns-Edwards duo has now recorded their 15th game with 20+ points scored by each of the two, tying Nets’ James Harden & Kevin Durant for the 2nd-most by any pair of teammates. The only pair to have more such games is the Bulls’ DeMar DeRozan-Zach LaVine duo.

Karl-Anthony Towns and Anthony Edwards have each scored 20+ points in the same game 15 times this season, tied with Kevin Durant and James Harden for the 2nd-most by any pair of teammates. The only duo with more such games are DeMar DeRozan and Zach LaVine (23). pic.twitter.com/fkNwTuNxAu — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) January 19, 2022

As soon as these stats went viral, NBA Twitter blew up with reactions.

Anthony Edwards and Karl-Anthony Towns help our Wolves hold off the Knicks and get the victory on the road 😤 pic.twitter.com/IP47BDdQc6 — Timberwolves Nation (@TWolvesNationCP) January 19, 2022

Wow they scored 21 and 20 and also they are by far no doubt 100% the two best players on that team so not far-fetched — john (@nachospread) January 19, 2022

You see this is why Minnesota needs more games nationally televised! Gives us fans heart attacks but at least from a outside perspective, people will be entertained. — Beer (@MNBeer3) January 19, 2022

Also Read: Stephen Curry gives his two cents on being in the MVP race with the Nets star

With a .500 22-22 record, Minnesota currently sits 7th in the West, only 1 game behind the 6th seeded Nuggets. At the rate the Wolves have been playing, they can make it to the postseason for the 2nd time in almost 18 seasons.