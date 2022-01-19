“I’m in my 13th year, Kevin Durant is in his 15th and we’re leading the charge fighting for championships”: Stephen Curry gives his two cents on being in the MVP race with the Nets star

Stephen Curry explains what it is like being in the MVP race alongside guys like Kevin Durant, Giannis Antetokounmpo, Nikola Jokic, and DeMar DeRozan.

It is more than fair to consider Stephen Curry and Kevin Durant as two of the most dynamic offensive maestros the league has witnessed. At age 33, the GSW sharpshooter and Nets scoring wizard are playing some of the greatest basketball of their illustrious careers, while dominating the association on a nightly basis.

In the 15th year of his career, KD has been leading the Nets to a satisfactory 27-16 record, placing them 3rd in the East. Currently leading the NBA in points per game, The Durantula has been averaging 29.3 points, along with 7.4 rebounds, and 5.8 assists per game on an efficient 52% shooting from the field.

Whereas, Steph, who recently surpassed Ray Allen for the #1 spot of the all-time 3-pointers knocked down, has been leading the Golden State Warriors to an incredible 31-12 record. Despite being on a scoring slump over the past few weeks, The Baby-Faced Assassin has been putting up 26.3 points, 6 assists, 5.4 rebounds, and 1.4 steals on an incredible 42.1/38.4/91.4 shooting split.

Stephen Curry reveals what it means for him to be in the current MVP race

Recently, Steph made an appearance in an interview with Shams Charania of “The Athletic”. Among many other topics, Chef Curry spoke about being in the MVP race alongside Kevin Durant.

Q: When you take a look at the MVP race — Durant, Giannis Antetokounmpo, Nikola Jokic, DeMar DeRozan — how do you view yourself and being in the mix all these years later?

Curry: “You’re trying to put in perspective all that we’ve done — I’m in my 13th year, KD is in his 15th year — and we’re still leading the charge and our teams are still fighting for championships and have realistic chances to get it done. It’s hard to remove yourself from what’s happening right now to understand the historical context of what this looks like and comparisons to other eras.

I understand how amazing it is from a historical basketball perspective but also knowing (Durant) and knowing the guys that are coming behind us that are coming into their primes. We’re trying to hold on for as long as we can, and we want to keep up and stay away from slowing down.”

Currently, Giannis has been sitting on top of the KIA MVP ladder, followed by The Joker and KD. In light of his recent slump, Curry has fallen down the ladder, being placed 6th right below DeRozan.