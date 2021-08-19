“Karl-Anthony Towns and D’Angelo Russell feel they are as good as Devin Booker and Nikola Jokić”: Timberwolves head coach Chris Finch gives us an inside into his stars’ mindset heading into the 2021-22 season

Minnesota Timberwolves coach Chris Finch believes Karl-Anthony Towns and D’Angelo Russell have the same potential as Devin Booker and Nikola Jokić.

There is no doubt that Wolves players Karl-Anthony Towns and D’Angelo Russell are some of the most talented young players in the league who haven’t reached their potential yet.

1st pick in the 2015 NBA Draft, Towns averaged 18.3 PPG, 10.5 RPG, and 1.7 BPG on a 54.2% shooting from the field in his debut year that led to him being crowned rookie of the year.

However, the 2x All-Star hasn’t been able to get the Timberwolves into title contention. KAT made his first playoff appearance in 2018. However, was eliminated in the first round by the Houston Rockets.

The 2nd pick following KAT in the 2015 NBA Draft was his Timberwolves teammate D’Angelo Russell. The 25-year old played his first 2 seasons with the LA Lakers before being traded to the Brooklyn Nets.

In his first 2 seasons with the Lakers, DLO had some noteworthy performances that included a 39-point performance in his rookie year against the Nets and a 40-point performance against the Cavaliers.

Karl-Anthony Towns and D’Angelo Russell believe they are as good as Devin Booker and Nikola Jokić

While speaking about DLO and KAT coach Chris Finch said, “They’ve seen their contemporaries having success. Devin Bookers in the Finals. Nikola Jokić wins MVP. These are guys who they feel they are every bit as good as, if not better than or at one point have been better than in the league.”

Booker in only his first post-season appearance, clinched a berth into the NBA Finals this year. The Phoenix star averaged 27.3 PPG, 5.6 RPG, and 4.5 APG on a 44.7% shooting from the field and 90.5% from the free-throw line during the 2021 NBA Playoffs.

2021 NBA MVP Nikola Jokić averaged 26.4 PPG, 10.8 RPG, and 8.3 APG on a 56.6% shooting from the field and 38.8% from the 3-point line during the 2020-21 season.

Timberwolves big man Karl-Anthony Towns averaged 24.8 PPG, 10.6 RPG, 4.5 APG, and 1.1 BPG on a 48.6% shooting from the field and 38.7% from the 3-point line in the 2020-21 regular season.

KAT’s teammate D’Angelo Russell averaged 19.0 PPG, 5.8 APG, and 1.1 SPG on 43.1% shooting from the field and 38.7% from the 3-point line.

Thus as far as stats go, both KAT and DLO can make a case against Booker and the Joker. However, their inability to perform at key moments has been a hurdle in their respective journeys.