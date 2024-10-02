Karl-Anthony Towns Doubles Down on His Hottest Take, Still a Better Big Man Shooter Than Dirk Nowitzki

When Karl-Anthony Towns declared himself the “greatest big man shooter of all time”, he received a lot of flak for it. One of the most common pushbacks he received was associated with Dirk Nowitzki, who is usually regarded as the greatest big man shooter in the league.

Nowitzki has the resume to back it up as well. However, Towns disagrees.

KAT’s appearance on Shannon Sharpe’s Club Shay Shay saw the NFL veteran bringing up this topic once again. Interestingly, instead of revising his stance, the New York Knicks star doubled down on his take. He also detailed why he thinks this way.

Towns said, “You a pro, you know how it is. You’ve got to have ultimate confidence in yourself…I spoke from the heart. I know the hours that I put, the work that I put into my game and I know what the stat says.”

KAT acknowledged that athletes like Nowitzki have set the stage for his generation to thrive. But as an elite athlete, he has to back himself up every time because only he knows how much effort it takes to be a Karl-Anthony Towns in the league.