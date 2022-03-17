“Karl-Anthony Towns gets ‘The Finals’ engraved on every basketball in the Timberwolves facility”: Kat and crew aim to bring Minnesota their first NBA championship

Timberwolves superstar Karl-Anthony Towns is confident of his team making a deep playoff run and doesn’t hesitate to show it.

The 2021-22 season has the possibility of going down as one the greatest seasons in Timberwolves franchise history. Minnesota has formed its Big 3 in Karl-Anthony Towns, D’Angelo Russell, and Anthony Edwards, eager to prove their worth in the league.

The T-Wolves are 10-2 since the All-Star break and are the seventh seed in the western conference. Towns and his crew hope to get past the play-in tournament in the coming days. Though there has been a lot of hype around Edwards, this season belongs to KAT.

By scoring 60 points last night, superstar Karl Anthony-Towns put himself in the running for the NBA’s MVP! — Earvin Magic Johnson (@MagicJohnson) March 16, 2022

The former Kentucky player recently dropped a career and franchise high 60-points. Towns was highly efficient from the field and had an impressive 17-rebounds in the game. The 6″11′ center started in the All-Star Game this year, topping it by winning the 3-point contest.

Also read: “He’s Trash!!!”: Patrick Beverley makes a mockery of Russell Westbrook after back-to-back embarrassing plays

Exuding great confidence, Towns recently replaced all the basketball in the Timberwolves training facility with game balls that have The Finals written on them.

Karl-Anthony Towns has The Finals engraved on all the basketballs in the Timberwolves training facility.

Over the past few weeks, KAT has been beaming with confidence, making a series of bold statements. The three-time All-Star created quite the stir lately, calling himself the big man shooting king. Nonetheless, one can’t argue, considering the stats he’s averaging.

Towns created history by becoming the first center to win the 3-point contest.

“It sounded audacious when [Karl] Towns crowned himself as the (future) big man shooting king, but it’s really not… There is no traditional center who hangs with Towns’ combination of shooting, speed, and agility.” – Zach Lowe on Karl-Anthony Towns pic.twitter.com/rNVexex6AN — ProCity Hoops (@ProCityHoops) March 11, 2022

Towns is currently averaging 24.9 PPG and 9.9 RPG. Now, we know statistics can be misleading at times. However, Towns is shooting at higher efficiency than 3-point King Stephen Curry. A center shooting 40% from the field is not something we hear in the NBA.

Thus we can excuse KAT, who recently replaced all the basketball in the Timberwolves practice facility with game balls that have The Finals written on them.

Karl-Anthony Towns replaced all the basketballs in the Timberwolves facility with basketballs that say “The Finals” on them. KAT trying to visualize playoff success in Minnesota🐺 pic.twitter.com/cEUN2DHPOh — ProCity Hoops (@ProCityHoops) March 17, 2022

Their recent win over the Lakers was another example of how confident the Wolves are, not missing any chance of mocking Russell Westbrook.

Also read: “No disrespect to Michael Jordan, Kobe Bryant, and Hakeem Olajuwon but Kyrie Irving is the most skilled player to ever play the game”: Kendrick Perkins makes a startling revelation

With the playoffs not very far away, only time will tell whether the T-Wolves have what it takes to be “The Team.”