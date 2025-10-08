LeBron James Shares What Summer Looked Like as a 40-Year-Old, Discusses His New Obsession

They say Father Time comes for us all, and it’s true. Everyone ages, even the very best athletes in the world. Skills deteriorate as we enter a new phase in our lives. What they don’t tell you is that Father Time doesn’t come empty-handed. Oftentimes, he brings golf.

Advertisement

Millions of people turn to golf as a hobby as they age out of playing more physical, contact-heavy sports. It’s a great way to stay active, be outdoors, but still keep that competitive edge for those that dedicate themselves to improving.

LeBron James is about to enter his record 23rd NBA season, so he’s still fighting on, but as of this summer, he has welcomed golf into his life, perhaps offering a preview of what life after basketball will be like. On the premiere episode of the new season of Mind the Game, LeBron discussed his newest obsession.

After cohost Steve Nash asked him about his summer approach now that he’s 40 years old, LeBron said, “Trying to stay off the court as much as possible. I’m trying to save it all, because I know once the season starts, obviously it’s a gauntlet, it’s a marathon.”

“You want to build up every month, get stronger every month, so I try to stay off the court as much as possible. I actually wanted to challenge the mind with something else, and I actually picked up golf a little bit,” the 4-time NBA champion explained.

LeBron described the novelty of playing an individual sport for the first time in his life. “There’s no trying to make sure a teammate is in the right spot, or I need my teammate to make this right play, or he needs me to make the right play in order for us to win. It’s me versus each hole, and it’s the most complicated mind-f*** ever,” he asserted.

The golf bug is real, and LeBron has a bad case of it. He said that he had never given golf much thought, but now he can envision this being a hobby he enjoys for the next few decades. “My algorithm on my phone on social media,” he said, “every other post or every other video is some kind of golf video now.”

LeBron has spent a lot of time out on the golf course, but he also said he’s getting a simulator installed at his house “very soon.” That’s definitely the mark of someone who’s obsessed with the game. If you can’t get out to the course, bring the course to you!

We’ll soon be able to see if LeBron’s summer plans had the desired effect of keeping him fresh for the season. The Lakers tip off on October 21 with a nationally televised home game against the Warriors and their own golf-obsessed star, Steph Curry.