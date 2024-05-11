Karl-Anthony Towns Refutes Rumors of Beef with Anthony Edwards Following Guard’s Comments on KAT’s Fouling

May 6, 2024; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets guard Jamal Murray (27) drives to the basket against Minnesota Timberwolves center Karl-Anthony Towns (32) and guard Anthony Edwards (5) in the third quarter during game two of the second round for the 2024 NBA playoffs at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports

The Minnesota Timberwolves have shocked just about the whole world by taking a 2-0 lead against the defending champions, Denver Nuggets in the Conference Semifinals. However, while most people are giving Anthony Edwards and Co. all the credit in the world for it, there have been rumors of something potentially brewing under the hood between Karl-Anthony Towns, and the team’s talisman. Or rather, there were, until the center had something to say about it on the Rich Eisen Show.

Towns has been massive so far for the Timberwolves during this current postseason. However, in the first round against the Phoenix Suns, he kept getting into foul trouble, something his teammate, Edwards, alluded to rather boldly during a post game presser at the time.

“Let me just say, tonight, he wasn’t in foul trouble. The first three games, the motherf**ker just kept fouling. What did I tell you last game? … ‘KAT, we not gonna win Game 4 if you keep fouling.”

During his recent conversation with Eisen, KAT was asked to comment on what Ant-Man had to say about him. Responding resolutely, he only said, “We brothers and I love the growth we have so, we’re brothers. I’ve never…take any of that [to the heart]. It comes from a place of love.”

It’s important that he debunked all the theories going around about the press conference. After all, there were many who believed that there may actually be something wrong going on in the locker room.

The fact is that all is hunky dory within the team. KAT even said that it has been a privilege to witness the rise of Edwards. More importantly, he said that he feels very happy for him, and he will always do his part to ensure that Ant-Man gets to climb the heights of success as his teammate.

He said, “Ant’s special, man…I love the man he’s growing to be and the leader he’s growing to be.”

Simply put, not only does everything seem just fine in the Minnesota Timberwolves camp, they likely couldn’t be much better than what they are right now. The franchise’s players seem to trust and rely on each other, especially when the going gets tough.

However, the ‘Ant-Man’ is undoubtedly who this side relies on the most. And why shouldn’t they? After all, they already believe the 22-year-old is the next face of the NBA.

Karl-Anthony Towns thinks Anthony Edwards is the face of the league

‘The Face of the League’ is not an easy title to hand over to anyone. However, for some time now, a majority of NBA fans have been rooting for Anthony Edwards to take that spot.

There are several analysts and experts who are already on board with the idea already. But despite such a large crowd, the loudest voice, speaking it into existence is KAT.

The Wolves big man said on First Take, “I think when he’s playing the game that he’s playing right now, I think he’s one of the top players in the NBA. And then you mix that in with the charisma and personality he has…I keep saying it…but he’s gonna be the face of the NBA.”

KAT admitted that Ant-Man is not ready for the praise, but that can’t stop a good friend from hyping him up. During the same post-game presser, after Edwards had a 40-point game, KAT said, “He’s the face of the league, I’ve been saying that. He hates when I say it, but it’s true.” It seems like we’re circling down on the face of the league debate now, and if Edwards ends up being the unanimous choice, it’ll be great for the league.