Basketball

“Karl-Anthony Towns went in a full-on SNL routine at Russell Westbrook’s expense”: ESPN analyst calls on KAT’s and Pat Bev’s disrespect of Brodie as the most any big-name player has endured in one game

"Karl-Anthony Towns went in a full-on SNL routine at Russell Westbrook's expense": ESPN analyst calls on KAT's and Pat Bev's disrespect of Brodie as the most any big-name player has endured in one game
Akash Murty

Previous Article
"Shaquille O'Neal calls Tracy McGrady SOFT": The Lakers legend hilariously roasts TMac after hearing his wish to get rid of his tattoos
Next Article
Most sixes in Test cricket: Ben Stokes jumps three spots to become six-highest six hitter in Tests
NBA Latest Post
"Did Patrick Beverley just lie about how many Conference Finals he's been in??": Timberwolves guard tries to deceive fans through a Twitter take
“Did Patrick Beverley just lie about how many Conference Finals he’s been in??”: Timberwolves guard tries to deceive fans through a Twitter take

Patrick Beverley feels confident and is boasting about his two conference finals appearance after a…