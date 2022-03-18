“Karl-Anthony Towns went in a full-on SNL routine at Russell Westbrook’s expense”: ESPN analyst calls on KAT’s and Pat Bev’s disrespect of Brodie as the most any big-name player has endured in one game

Karl-Anthony Towns and Patrick Beverley humiliated Russell Westbrook in one game much more than any other player of his caliber have endured, ever.

The Wednesday night game between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Minnesota Timberwolves had nothing surprising in what the LA team had to offer.

Their similar lifeless approach to the game was on display which has cost them 3 games against the Wolves and 40 games in the season including this loss.

But this match up had another level of disrespect for the Purple and Gold team and especially Russell Westbrook, who became a target for both Karl-Anthony Towns and Patrick Beverley in the game where Timberwolves were putting on a clinic.

Patrick Beverley calls the Lakers trash, then plugs his nose 😂 pic.twitter.com/ORTZ3Yjq9N — Timberwolves Clips (@WolvesClips) March 17, 2022

“Karl-Anthony Towns went in a full-on SNL routine at Russ’ expense”: Zach Lowe

Late in the 4th quarter, when the Lakers were 17-points down, LeBron James passed the rock to Brodie standing in the left corner to nail down a three. Westbrook went up high and released the ball only to see it go well past the ring.

This resulted in a theatrical performance by KAT who was in place to collect the distant airball.

has to be one of the more disrespectful moments ive seen in a long time, watch Pat Bev and KAT after Westbrook’s airball. pic.twitter.com/PnMU3nVd8T — Rob Perez (@WorldWideWob) March 17, 2022

Zach Lowe of ESPN broke it down perfectly on his podcast, The Lowe Post.

“I’m still reeling from how much s-h-i-t they talked at the Lakers’ expense. I don’t think I’ve ever seen a player of Russell Westbrook’s caliber endure so much targeted humiliation at one game from opponent as he did in Minnesota at last night with Pat Bev holding his nose and calling him trash, with Karl-Anthony Towns spending like 9 seconds pantomiming searching for a breeze or some other reason Russ airballed the jumper.” Lowe said.

Comparing KAT’s act to Saturday Night Live show of the NBC he went on, “It wasn’t a quick pantomime, sometimes you see players duck and cover on the bench for a second. Karl Towns went in a full-on SNL routine at Russ’ expense.”

