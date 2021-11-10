“He didn’t blindside Giannis Antentokounmpo Like Nikola Jokic”: Twitterati are in awe of G-league MVP Paul Reed’s block on the reigning Finals MVP

NBA G-league MVP Paul Reed has a nasty block on Finals MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo. The Sixers’ power forward had some words for the Greek Freak after blocking his layup.

The Philadelphia 76ers are hosting the 2021 NBA champions, Milwaukee Bucks, tonight. These two teams are top contenders to clinch the eastern conference. Though many waited to see this matchup during the 2021 playoffs, the Sixers early exit failed to give us this dream series.

Both the teams consist of dominant big men in Giannis and Joel Embiid. While the Sixers are off to a great start this season, the defending champions have been inconsistent, dealing with the absence of Khris Middleton.

The Philly team is the top seed, despite their All-Star point guard Ben Simmons being unavailable. However, the talking point of the match was rookie Paul Reed’s nasty block on Giannis.

Also read: “Giannis Antetokounmpo is the best player in the NBA? He just lost 4 straight home games!”: Skip Bayless berates the 2021 Finals MVP for the Bucks’ poor start to the 2021-22 season

The Bucks superstar is a career 1.3 BPG, and his block on Deandre Ayton during the 2021 Finals will go down as one of the greatest in Finals history. Thus with two-time MVP getting denied by a rookie, Twitter was bound to explode.

Twitter reacts to Paul Reed’s block on Giannis Antentokounmpo.

Reed’s block on Giannis had the 22-year old all hyped. The rookie had some words for the Greek Freek, who seemed uncanny about Reed’s hype. Thus Twitter couldn’t keep calm.

Paul Reed had words for Giannis after he blocked his shot pic.twitter.com/rVxEXagg9j — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) November 10, 2021

Giannis was like pic.twitter.com/TB8ZyHC9gw — Chop Cheese (@LettusNoTomatoe) November 10, 2021

Out the mud Paul pic.twitter.com/j69hw4lu0x — Iverson (@iversonbruhh) November 10, 2021

Relax, this man should humble himself. — #NBABandWagon (@CasuaINBAFan) November 10, 2021

u own giannis — ②① (@Embiid4MVP) November 10, 2021

Then he tried to activate his takeover meter and it did NOT work — Rory. (@RawrEWreckz) November 10, 2021

Giannis would fold him like Jokic folded Morris — WxIdo  (@TheGodWaldo) November 10, 2021

He didn’t blindside Giannis Like Jokic — (@Jaylen31055914) November 10, 2021

Jokic would’ve speared him for that — CharmingTom (@CharmingTom3) November 10, 2021

Also read: “Just went to Harry Styles’ concert, what a great performer”: Giannis Antetokounmpo gives his reviews on the British pop singers’ show, jokes about being the only guy present

In what it seems, Reed’s block earned him recognition. The Twitterati wanted to know more about the 22-year old power forward.