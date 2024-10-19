Kawhi Leonard’s Struggle With Injuries “Hard to Watch” for Kevin Garnett and Paul Pierce

Kawhi Leonard’s injuries have drawn concern from NBA analysts and former players as well. The star forward has struggled with fitness for a few years now, which has limited his potential. Kevin Garnett and Paul Pierce expressed particular worry for Leonard amid his latest setback.

The Clippers star will be out indefinitely while recovering from inflammation in his right knee. Paul Pierce stepped into Leonard’s shoes and expressed an understanding of his struggle. While discussing the issue with Garnett on their show TICKET & THE TRUTH, he said,

“If I’m Kawhi man, I’m doing everything in my ability to come back, because I’m making a lot of cheese. But I’m seriously at the back of my head, I’m like ‘man I can’t keep doing this. I can’t keep going under the knife, I can’t keep going through rehab…’ You know I’d be beat down mentally if I went through this many injuries… I can’t imagine that, that fight to get back healthy every year or two. Like, I can’t imagine that.”

Taking it further, Garnett even mentioned that he’d understand if Leonard wanted to retire. He said he would be happy to get clarity and know it was over for the Clippers’ star. He even talked about how every player reaches a stage where they have to be real with themselves and “shut it down”.

The Celtics legend said that he looks forward to seeing Leonard suit up every year only to be left “feeling bad” for the LA star when he starts the season on the bench. Pierce further elaborated on the emotional strain that it takes for Kawhi to bounce back from so many injury issues.

Both Pierce and Garnett find it hard to watch Kawhi struggle with injuries and the tough recovery process, especially considering his track record.

Kawhi is on a scary timeline for the LA Clippers

Leonard first injured his knee in April, missing the last eight straight games of the 2023-24 regular season. Although he made it back for the playoffs, the Clippers star played only two games, looking like a shell of his regular-season self, averaging just 12 points.

Kawhi was even sent home from Team USA, amid controversy surrounding his readiness for the Olympic Games. Now, he is out indefinitely recovering from knee inflammation, with no return date mentioned as the Clippers prepare for the regular season.

This is not the first major injury that the Clippers star has faced. He missed a majority of the 2018-19 season while treating quadriceps tendinopathy in his right thigh. Despite this, he won the Finals with Toronto and secured his second Finals MVP.

After moving to hometown LA, he missed the entirety of the 2021-22 season after tearing his ACL.

Other than these major incidents, the Clippers star has suffered nagging injuries in his knee, leg, ankle, and hip during his career. This latest knee inflammation is scary for the Clippers as there is no timeline for Leonard’s return. Things could fall apart fast without him to steer the ship as a crucial 2024-25 season nears.