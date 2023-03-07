Myles O’Neal Brings Back Dad, Shaquille O’Neal’s “Ridiculously Large and Ugly Size 22 Feet on a Private Jet” Video on His 51st Birthday 

It’s Shaquille O’Neal’s birthday. As the Laker legend turns 51 today, we are bringing back the best stories and of course, we will also cover what his kids are posting about the legend. One who’s caught our attention now is Myles O’Neal. The middle child.

Myles is the eccentric of the bunch and through his videos and pictures, we can tell he has fully embraced the weirdness of the O’Neal gene.

On his dad’s birthday, he had to bring back the legendary video of Shaq’s feet on a private jet. Ridiculously weird, barf-inducing feet. But who doesn’t like a gross video?

Shaq’s size 22 feet have been through everything, they have weathered every storm. You don’t win 4 NBA titles and earn the title of Most Dominant Ever (MDE) without sacrificing something, in this case, it was his feet.

Myles O’Neal brings back Shaquille O’Neal and his “ridiculous feet on a private jet” video for his 51st birthday

What better way to wish happy birthday to someone you love than by posting the most ridiculous picture or video that you have of them?

Myles O’Neal decided to pull out the one video of Shaq that is the most embarrassing. We all agree, probably in consensus across the world, that nobody should take off their feet on a plane. Especially when it is ugly, large, and abnormally big, just like Shaquille O’Neal’s.

And one should definitely not massage their feet with lotion. Well, to be fair to Shaq, it is his plane and he can do whatever he likes but that video is hilarious and disgusting at the same time.

Im sorry you have to witness this @SHAQ pic.twitter.com/1g3SWsZtTd — Myles B O’Neal (@MylesBONeal) July 14, 2022

Myles decided to repost this with the caption, “had to post this one for your birthday”. Apt.

Not the only time Shaq has shown his feet on TV

Well, if your feet are size 22 and won you multiple NBA championships, you would show them off too. Shaq loves showing his feet off. Even when it means it is on live TV, with millions of families watching.

BRUUUHHHHH Shaq gon’ pull them FEET out whenever & WHEREVER! 😩👀😩 *Not the red nail polish* 😭🦶🏽pic.twitter.com/kFCNH4MgJ6 — Power 106 (@Power106LA) November 2, 2022

Gross! But we know you watched that video to the end. Because love it or hate it, you can’t keep your eyes away from disgusting videos. Especially, when it is Shaq’s feet.

