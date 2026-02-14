Keenan Allen Recreates Iconic LeBron James Meme During Celebrity All-Star Game

The Celebrity All-Star basketball Game might not be the best-played contest over NBA All-Star weekend, but it certainly is the most entertaining. Names like Keegan-Michael Key, Jeremy Lin, Shams Charania, and NFL sensation Keenan Allen graced the hardwood for this year’s fun in Inglewood earlier today, and Allen is now going viral for showing how much he loves NBA history.

Advertisement

The Chargers legend, who keeps an eye out for the memes, decided to recreate the famed “Ain’t that our ball?” moment, which was made famous by LeBron James.

The King famously shouted this during Game 2 of the Lakers 2020 playoff matchup against the Trail Blazers. James stood up from the bench after a stoppage, charged at a referee, and deadpanned “Isn’t it our ball? It ain’t our ball? It ain’t our ball?” while clearly confused about the possession.

The meme stuck because it perfectly captured how many fans feel about officiating in basketball and sports in general. People started using the clip and phrase online whenever a call didn’t make sense, or even in totally unrelated everyday arguments about fairness or ownership.

So Allen shouting the same exact line during a meaningless Celebrity All Star game was just good fun. The 33-year-old receiver was clearly looking forward to this weekend, and considering how lackluster the NBA All Star weekend had become, stuff like this will stick out much more than the box score.

Keenan Allen reenacting the Lebron meme

“Aint that our ball” pic.twitter.com/z7hlHZLZvL — (@MindOfBron) February 14, 2026

Moments like that are why the Celebrity All-Star Game still has a place on NBA All-Star Weekend. Nobody tunes in for elite defense. They tune in to laugh and see something they will screenshot later. A random meme recreation can outshine a triple-double here, and that is kind of the charm.

You also have to appreciate that Allen knew exactly what he was doing. He was not just playing ball. He was playing to the internet. Sports and memes live together now, and if you can go viral, you won the night.

It also says a lot about the staying power of The King. LeBron James has championships, MVPs, and a billion highlights. Yet a confused bench reaction from a random playoff game has become part of his legacy in the social media era. Greatness combined with memeability is a powerful mix. LeBron’s greatness will be remembered forever, but so will that iconic, silly moment.

And honestly, these lighter moments are exactly what All-Star Weekend needs more of. Fans want personality. They want inside jokes. Seeing guys like Keegan, Shams, and an NFL star out there already blurs the line between sport and show. Allen just leaned all the way in. If the league wants its buzz back, this is the lane.