Kendrick Perkins Believes Bradley Beal Is Still “One of Those Dudes” Amid Suns Buyout Talks

Bradley Beal’s tenure with the Phoenix Suns might be nearing its end, but not everyone believes the guard is past his prime. Kendrick Perkins recently shared his thoughts on a potential buyout that could save Beal’s career, making it clear that the veteran still has a lot to offer. In his view, the situation shouldn’t be seen as a sign of decline.

Beal signed a five-year, $251 million extension with the Washington Wizards in 2022, but he had his eyes on a different, better team. In 2023, he joined the Suns, forming a trio with Kevin Durant and Devin Booker, one that, on paper, had the potential to shake up the Western Conference. After all, Beal was an elite-level scorer in Washington.

He was the centerpiece and had full offensive freedom. Alas, that changed drastically when he arrived in Phoenix. In his two seasons, Beal averaged just 18.2 and 17 points per game across 52 games each year. This wasn’t due to a sudden drop in skill. It was a matter of role and fit. Phoenix’s offense ran through Durant and Booker, and Beal had to take a back seat, letting them run the show.

At times, the 32-year-old was even forced to take on more of a playmaking role. For a natural scorer who thrives on rhythm and volume, that situation limited his impact.

On a recent episode of Road Trippin’, Perkins pointed out that Beal’s struggles were because of the environment he was in. The former NBA champ said, “It’s not like the Suns…gave him this contract. He earned that contract while he was with the Wizards, while he was averaging 30, and yes, it was on a bad team, but Bradley Beal was still one of those dudes.”

But a lot changed for the worse when he joined the Suns and was put in a system with KD and Booker. “All of a sudden, you get to Phoenix and it just don’t work out. Whether it’s him and KD, and Devin Booker not being able to match and see eye to eye, or they tried him at the point guard position. Bradley Beal is a two-guard that wants to get buckets.”

The Suns’ experiment to build a super team simply didn’t work, and Beal’s skill set was never fully utilized. That’s why Perkins is optimistic about Beal’s current position, because his next destination might allow him to flourish offensively once again.

“I believe the buyout is right. That’s the right move because he has a no-trade clause. And I think that whether he ends up with the Clippers…I think he should really consider going to Milwaukee. And if he does, then we’re going to see the Bradley Beal that we’ve seen evolve,” the former OKC Thunder man added.

Perkins believes that a new organization could provide Beal with the environment he needs to thrive. According to him, not being in the right headspace can affect anyone’s game, and Beal has been a victim of that. At 32, Beal still has time to make an impact, especially if he’s placed in a system that lets him play to his strengths. The buyout, while financially significant for Phoenix, could turn out to be the best move for Beal’s career revival.