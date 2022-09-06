24-year-old Jayson Tatum voices his concerns regarding son Deuce and his rising fame

Celtics star Jayson Tatum opens up about his son Deuce Tatum, expresses his concerns regarding the fame the 4-year-old has

The life of an NBA player is much different than it used to be, say 15-20 years ago. Due to the rise of social media and everyone owning a smartphone with a camera, the players have lost the privacy that they used to have. While on the one hand, it has led to them attaining a celebrity status that only stars of the previous generation used to have. On the other hand, it puts them in the spotlight 24/7, and there are always eyes on them.

It’s not only the players that get affected by it but their entire families. How often do you remember seeing stars in the ’90s or early 2000s and knowing their kids’ names as we do for LeBron or Steph? 24-year-old Jayson Tatum is a young parent, who has a 4-year-old son Deuce.

In a recent interview with Bleacher Report, the Celtics star talked about Deuce, his rising fame, and how that bothers him.

Jayson Tatum discusses Deuce and his rise to fame

Anyone who followed Celtics basketball knew about Jayson Tatum and his adorable son, Deuce. However, the NBA Playoffs and Finals gave Deuce a huge boost in popularity and fan following. The 4-year-old son of the young Celtics’ star became an instant favorite, all thanks to his antics on the sidelines, and during the press conferences.

While Tatum would love the love coming his son’s way, at the same time, the same makes him worried for Deuce’s safety. While talking in the interview, JT said,

“Yeah, extremely uncomfortable. He didn’t ask for that, I asked for it, by being who I am. Comes with the job. There are a lot of things I gotta think about and worry about, as he gets older, you know, that makes me uneasy. Like the thought of him going to school; Maybe I need to send a security guard at the school. He may not be inside the classroom, but outside the classroom, and that’s not normal.”

It is understandable why Jayson would be so concerned for Deuce. Afterall, it’s his son. Being a parent is a full-time job, and being famous does not change that at all. JT is learning about the same the hard way.