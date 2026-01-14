Kendrick Perkins Boldly Declares Cooper Flagg “The White Version of LeBron James”

It is no surprise that Cooper Flagg is the odds on favorite to win the Rookie of the Year award this season, and in all likelihood, he will not be one of those players who fades into obscurity years later. He appears destined for greatness, and even NBA pundits who make a living criticizing stars, such as Kendrick Perkins, have reserved their highest praise for him.

If Flagg were to win the Rookie of the Year award, he would become the fifth No. 1 overall pick to accomplish that feat in their first official season since 2000. One of the four players who previously did so was LeBron James, a player whose caliber many compared Flagg to upon entering the league. After all, the two were among the most hyped American born prospects in NBA history.

However, Perkins sees more of James in Flagg than just his pre draft reputation. He has noted that the Dalla Mavericks have made Flagg the focal point on both offense and defense throughout the season, much like the Cleveland Cavaliers did with James in 2003.

“Keep the main thing the main thing. The main thing is Cooper Flagg. The white version of LeBron James, minus the athleticism,” Perkins declared on Road Trippin’, and he didn’t think the comparison was a reach.

“I believe he’s leading the team in every category. There’s nothing that this man doesn’t do for this ball club,” the former NBA champion added.

Perkins made a solid argument, but neither of his co hosts seemed to take it seriously. Richard Jefferson, for one, said he would describe Luka Doncic as LeBron without the athleticism.

Kendrick Perkins says Dallas need to keep the main thing the main thing and the main thing is Cooper Flagg “The white version of Lebron James minus the athleticism” (Via @RoadTrippinShow) pic.twitter.com/QNjAN3qmgP — NBA Courtside (@NBA__Courtside) January 13, 2026

Perkins couldn’t disagree more. “Luka doesn’t play defense. Cooper Flagg does,” he declared.

Jefferson agreed, but he couldn’t get on board with a comparison with James. He described Flagg as a better scoring Scottie Pippen, which got a better reaction from Perkins.

At the end of the day, though, Perkins was not completely right. Flagg does not lead the Mavericks in every major statistical category, but he ranks in the top two in nearly every important one.

Flagg’s rookie production is already in the same ballpark as James’, with Flagg averaging around 20 points, 7 rebounds, and 5 assists, compared to LeBron’s 20.9 points, 5.5 rebounds, and 5.9 assists during his rookie season.

With that being said, the comparison to LeBron was not as far fetched as it seemed. It certainly did not deserve the reaction Jefferson initially gave. Jefferson’s comparison to Pippen, however, felt a bit more realistic.