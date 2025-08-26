“Actually Proposing a Sympathetic Explanation”: Skip Bayless Responds to Sophie Cunningham About His Caitlin Clark Comments

The uncertainty around Caitlin Clark’s injury status for the remainder of the 2025 season has resulted in uneasiness from fans and experts alike. NBA analyst Skip Bayless was one of the first people to speak their mind regarding the situation. Rather vocal about the matter, Bayless went as far to question the integrity of Clark’s injury report. The Indian Fever star’s teammate Sophie Cunningham has now rushed to her defense, while Bayless to clear the air by revealing exactly what he meant.

It isn’t completely baseless for Bayless to have doubts regarding Clark’s injury. Before the 2025 WNBA All-Star Game, the team announced she would miss an extended period due to a groin injury. It didn’t seem like a serious injury at the time, but it’s been over a month, and Clark doesn’t seem any closer to returning.

Bayless hypothesized that there may be another reason why Clark is out of the lineup. “Then again, I have wondered out loud if maybe Caitlin Clark has taken a couple of ‘injury breaks’ just because she needed a mental break from all the jealousy, all the resentment, all the on-court and cheap shots she takes,” Bayless said on The Skip Bayless Show.

Sophie Cunningham didn’t take kindly to Bayless’ statement and called him out on her Show Me Something podcast. “Dude, that’s literally bulls***. No one’s lying,” Cunningham asserted..

Despite Cunningham’s aggressive tone with Bayless, he had great things to say about the seven-year WNBA guard.

“Now, in Caitlin’s injury absence, Sophie has jumped into that void and became a nationally known star,” Bayless said. “She has backed up all of her showmanship with her performance.”

Unfortunately, Cunningham is set to miss the remainder of the season with an MCL injury. That only means she will have plenty of time away from the court. While Bayless didn’t directly speak to that, he did make a rather veiled statement.

“Sophie, that wasn’t criticism. I was actually proposing a sympathetic explanation for it. Bottom line, Sophie Cunningham is a shrewd operator. She can really play the game within the game,” Bayless said.

At this point, it would be silly to imagine what Bayless meant by his original statement. Over the years, he has made some truly out of pocket claims but so implying that Clark was taking the easy way out would actually be in the realm of possibility. Regardless, it seems he is willing to play whatever game he believes Cunningham is good at.