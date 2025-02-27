Kendrick Perkins Claims His ’08 Celtics Would Get ‘Violent’ If He Podcasted Like Jalen Brunson And Josh Hart

With the 76ers dropping to a 20-38 record, Paul George decided that it was time to put all his focus on reviving the season. On the latest episode of Podcast P, PG announced that there would be no new episodes as he channels his energy towards getting things right for the Sixers. Although the Knicks aren’t doing that badly in the league, Kendrick Perkins believes that Jalen Brunson and Josh Hart should follow suit.

Podcasting has become an outlet for current NBA players to talk about what’s happening around the league while building their brand. Brunson and Hart’s podcast is one of the most popular ones out there. But is it distracting them from focusing on what truly matters? Perkins thinks so.

On a recent episode of NBA Today, the 40-year-old gave this advice to the hosts of Roommates Show. The former NBA star said that if he were to step inside the ’08 Celtics’ locker room with a podcast idea, things would’ve turned ugly. He said, “I wish I would’ve walked in the 2008 locker room talking about podcasts…It’d have been smoke and moving furniture around there.” Perk stated that podcasts shouldn’t be prioritized at the cost of championships.

Kendrick Perkins says Jalen Brunson and Josh Hart need to take a break from podcasting, calling it a distraction, and adds that it would have been “smoke” if it happened in his locker room (h/t @ohnohedidnt24 ) pic.twitter.com/dKBXK89Kfg — NBACentral (@TheDunkCentral) February 26, 2025

PG, Brunson, and Hart aren’t the only ones with podcasts. Warriors veteran Draymond Green runs one of the most successful podcasts. Trey Murphy and Duncan Robinson are also on the long list of current NBA players who run a successful show. Not too long ago, LeBron James was also doing a podcast which had to be stalled after co-host JJ Redick was appointed as the Lakers’ head coach.

While Perkins has a point about players getting focused for the playoffs, pinning podcasts as a recipe for failure seems like an overreaction. These athletes have dedicated teams who work behind the scenes and organize everything. All an athlete has to do to run a podcast is give a few hours per week.

This disdain towards podcasts comes after George’s announcement. While concluding the last episode of his podcast, he said that this season has not gone in the direction he hoped for when he joined the franchise. So, he’d now take a break and give himself and his team a chance to compete for the championship.

“I want to let the Podcast P family know that after today’s episode with Dwight [Howard], I plan to take a break from the pod just to focus on getting my body right, getting mentally right and help this squad make a push towards our goal to finish this season out, give ourselves a chance to be in contention to compete for a championship,” George said.

After the season is essentially over, Paul George announces he will be solely prioritizing basketball over his podcast to get back in shape. I am at a loss for words. You can’t even make up how insane this Sixers season has been. pic.twitter.com/MEqPi8NgYn — RB (@RBPhillyTake) February 26, 2025

It would be interesting to see if the Roommates listen to Big Perk. Podcasting could be their way of destressing after long days at work, and if their coach has no issue with that, no one else should too.