mobile app bar

Kendrick Perkins Claims His ’08 Celtics Would Get ‘Violent’ If He Podcasted Like Jalen Brunson And Josh Hart

Prateek Singh
Published

follow google newsFollow Us
Kendrick Perkins Claims His '08 Celtics Would Get 'Violent' If He Podcasted Like Jalen Brunson And Josh Hart

(L) Josh Hart, Jalen Brunson (R) Kendrick Perkins
Image Credits: USA Today Sports

With the 76ers dropping to a 20-38 record, Paul George decided that it was time to put all his focus on reviving the season. On the latest episode of Podcast P, PG announced that there would be no new episodes as he channels his energy towards getting things right for the Sixers. Although the Knicks aren’t doing that badly in the league, Kendrick Perkins believes that Jalen Brunson and Josh Hart should follow suit.

Podcasting has become an outlet for current NBA players to talk about what’s happening around the league while building their brand. Brunson and Hart’s podcast is one of the most popular ones out there. But is it distracting them from focusing on what truly matters? Perkins thinks so.

On a recent episode of NBA Today, the 40-year-old gave this advice to the hosts of Roommates Show. The former NBA star said that if he were to step inside the ’08 Celtics’ locker room with a podcast idea, things would’ve turned ugly. He said, “I wish I would’ve walked in the 2008 locker room talking about podcasts…It’d have been smoke and moving furniture around there.” Perk stated that podcasts shouldn’t be prioritized at the cost of championships.

PG, Brunson, and Hart aren’t the only ones with podcasts. Warriors veteran Draymond Green runs one of the most successful podcasts. Trey Murphy and Duncan Robinson are also on the long list of current NBA players who run a successful show. Not too long ago, LeBron James was also doing a podcast which had to be stalled after co-host JJ Redick was appointed as the Lakers’ head coach.

While Perkins has a point about players getting focused for the playoffs, pinning podcasts as a recipe for failure seems like an overreaction. These athletes have dedicated teams who work behind the scenes and organize everything. All an athlete has to do to run a podcast is give a few hours per week.

This disdain towards podcasts comes after George’s announcement. While concluding the last episode of his podcast, he said that this season has not gone in the direction he hoped for when he joined the franchise. So, he’d now take a break and give himself and his team a chance to compete for the championship.

“I want to let the Podcast P family know that after today’s episode with Dwight [Howard], I plan to take a break from the pod just to focus on getting my body right, getting mentally right and help this squad make a push towards our goal to finish this season out, give ourselves a chance to be in contention to compete for a championship,” George said.

It would be interesting to see if the Roommates listen to Big Perk. Podcasting could be their way of destressing after long days at work, and if their coach has no issue with that, no one else should too.

About the author

Prateek Singh

Prateek Singh

x-iconlinkedin-icon

Prateek is a Senior NBA Writer for The SportsRush. He has over 900 published articles under his name. Prateek merged his passion for writing and his love for the sport of basketball to make a career out of it. Other than basketball, he is also an ardent follower of the UFC and soccer. Apart from the world of sports, he has followed hip-hop religiously and often writes about the origins, evolution, and the biggest stars of the music genre.

Share this article

Don’t miss these