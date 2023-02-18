“Dealing With Same BS!”: Kevin Durant Calls Out Charles Barkley’s Hypocrisy Regarding Trade Requests

Kevin Durant is one of the most active NBA players on social media. He’s often regarded as the King of NBA Twitter, at least from the player’s side. From combatting legends attacking the current players, to dealing with Trolls on the internet, KD does it all.

Recently, we saw Durant stand up for Rui Hachimura. After Shaquille O’Neal made a mockery of the Lakers’ player, KD made it his job to call Big Diesel ignorant and make him see the mistake in his path.

He did the same yesterday morning as well, when Shaq apologized to Rui, but called him Rudy instead. Today, he chose to pick a battle against another Inside the NBA legend: Charles Barkley.

Kevin Durant called out Charles Barkley for his hypocrisy

In recent times, we’ve seen a lot of stars demanding trade away from their teams. This hasn’t sit well with Charles Barkley. In an interview with Ben Golliver, Chuck talked about how players get paid and six months later want out.

Charles Barkley on the impact of recent trade requests in the NBA: “You can’t take my money and say you want to divorce me in 6 months to a year… There’s no doubt in my mind these guys are going to get locked out… You can’t treat these owners and fans like crap.” (via… https://t.co/AMX1cw0Lmk pic.twitter.com/YV9k2zUk9D — Legion Hoops (@LegionHoops) February 18, 2023

Seeing him make this statement, a Twitter user pulled texts from old articles, which showed how Chuck demanded a trade from Philly in 1992, and then from the Suns in 1996.

Calling players out for something that Chuck himself did all these years ago? Wow, that’s heights of hypocrisy for the Round Mound of Rebound.

Kevin Durant saw the same, and did not hold back from expressing his emotions.

😂😂😂😂 — Kevin Durant (@KDTrey5) February 18, 2023

It serves right that KD called out Charles Barkley. After all, the Chuckster has gone after the Durantuala on several occasions as well.

Charles Barkley once refused to acknowledge Durant as a ‘bus driver’

A bus driver, in NBA terms, is someone who carried their team to a championship. In Durant’s case, he was one of the bus drivers, but he wasn’t the only one. Charles Barkley addressed the same after the Dubs won the 2022 Championship. He got on ESPN’s Get Up and said,

“Kobe Bryant said, ‘I had to win a championship without Shaq.’ LeBron James said, ‘I had to win a championship without [Dwayne] Wade and Chris Bosh. That’s the way this thing works. Before KD gets that great respect from all the old heads, he’s going to have to win a championship as the bus driver. Listen, he joined that team that already won a championship, no disrespect, that’s just a fact. … KD’s an all-time hell of a player, but until he is the guy on a championship, we’re not going to ever give him the respect that he probably deserves. The game hasn’t changed. Kobe said it, LeBron said it, and so we’re going to hold him to the same high standard.”

Durant replied to the same back then and said,

All this shit is nasty, another terrible analogy from a hatin old head that can’t accept that we making more bread than them. It’s just timing Chucky, don’t hate the playa https://t.co/43BWSuijjV — Kevin Durant (@KDTrey5) June 20, 2022

Well, just because Chuck’s attempts at being on teams where he could win a championship failed, doesn’t mean he calls out one of the best scorers the game of basketball has ever seen. Shame on you Chuck.

