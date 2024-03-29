“I Can Wear You Out”: Skip Bayless Confident of Dominating Former NFL MVP Cam Newton in a One-on-One Game

In a bizarre turn of events, Skip Bayless recently challenged NFL 2015 MVP Cam Newton to a 1v1 hoops game. Apart from this, he also showed a willingness to race against the NFL leader in career rushing touchdowns. On his The Skip Bayless Show, the FS1 analyst claimed that he can beat the former Panthers QB in a one-on-one basketball match-up. He even laid announced his strategy to overcome a much more physically imposing Newton.

For the 5’10” Bayless, the blueprint is to capture a rebound and then run straight to the three-point line “as fast as I can dribble it”. The confident personality relayed that “as soon as” he launches his shot, he is going to chase an offensive board and keep repeating the strategy in a “Game of 21” where a long-range bucket is worth three points.

“I can wear you out and run you down, going to 21 points, I’d like to play 3 games without much rest,” Bayless declared to Newton

The Undisputed host then touched upon how he is “always against the clock” and “off the court” considering his commitments for the show with Keyshawn Johnson. However, at the same time, he proclaimed to be in better shape than the 3x Pro Bowl athlete. Apart from a 1v1, the busy personality also boldly challenged the quickfire Newton in a race. He also asked him to “choose any distance”. The 72-year-old told 34-year-old Cam Newton “I am twice your age”, yet backed himself to beat the NFL legend.

Needless to say, this is beyond absurd from Bayless. After all, if he really does do this, there will be countless health concerns to consider, making this a very risky situation for the analyst. So, what spurred Bayless to issue these challenges to Newton?

Cam Newton took exception to Skip Bayless’ questionable NBA take

On March 8, during the Timberwolves thrilling 113-111 win over the Indiana Pacers, Anthony Edwards saved the Wolves through an enthralling game-winning block over Aaron Nesmith. The springy guard leaped over 40 inches and his head partially hit the rim when he denied Nesmith. However, Bayless was mysteriously not impressed and claimed that it was a “dad block”.

On Undisputed, he argued that it wasn’t anything special and Edwards could only do it because Edwards’ teammate Jaden McDaniels had a piece of the ball. Newton blasted Bayless for his odd take. On his podcast 4th and 1, he challenged the Undisputed host to serve a block like that himself. He even challenged him to rise as high as the rim.

‘Since it’s so easy, you do it. Let me tell you something, fu*k the block, hit your head on the orange. If you can’t do that ‘Ssshhutt Up!’ and keep your irrelevant comments to yourself,” Newton berated Bayless

Prior to this heated response, the two had already shared a volatile history too. During his show, the Panthers legend had labeled QBs Dak Prescott, Brock Purdy, Tua Tagovailoa, and Jared Goff as “difference makers” rather than “game-changers“. On his show, Skip Bayless had questioned Newton’s understanding of football, calling his take “wacky”.

Responding to this the former Patriots QB had argued that for him QBs like Peyton Manning, Drew Brees, and Tom Brady are the real “game changers”. At the same time, he claimed he meant no disrespect to Prescott, Prudy, Tagovailoa, and Goff. Thus, the two have regularly engaged in a war of words.