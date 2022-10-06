“LeBron James, What Happens in Vegas Stays in Vegas!”: Skip Bayless Calls Out Lakers Star for Pushing Himself in Preseason Game in His 20th Season

Skip Bayless reacts to LeBron James scoring 23 first-half points as the Phoenix Suns take on the Lakers in Las Vegas

The Los Angeles Lakers are back in action. After losing their first preseason game 105-75 against the Kings, the Lakers wanted to get the record right, and they took the floor with the same attitude. They played the first game with their entire 360 lineup. However, tonight, they lacked Anthony Davis, who was ruled out due to lower back tightness.

LeBron James, who went 0-7 against the Kings, knew he wanted to prove a point tonight.

LeBron, obviously responding to the ridicule he took after going 0-7 in the 1st preseason game, has made 5 of his 1st 6 shots tonight – missing only a logo 3 he has no business taking. (He ranked 93rd in 3-pt shooting last season while attempting the 15th most 3s in the NBA.) — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) October 6, 2022

The King quickly racked up points, and helped the Lakers build a 7-point 69-62 lead at the half. LeBron had 23 points, three rebounds, and four assists in 17 minutes of action. Skip Bayless reacted to the King’s performance and talked about the same.

Skip Bayless reminds LeBron James this is still preseason

The sun might have risen from the West today, as we saw Skip Bayless praise LeBron James. Watching the King play brilliantly on both sides of the floor, Skip took it to his Twitter to put out a rare compliment for the King.

LeBron looks to be in supreme shape and appears to be playing with rookie joy. Hey, maybe he CAN play as long as Brady. — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) October 6, 2022

However, as always, this compliment wasn’t without a back-handed dig. Skip took this chance to remind LBJ to save some for the actual season as well.

LeBron: Save some of this for the real games! — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) October 6, 2022

If that wasn’t enough, Bayless thought to use a play of words, and use their Las Vegas games to put this tweet out.

Unfortunately for LeBron, what happens in Vegas stays in Vegas. — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) October 6, 2022

The Lakers have one more game in Vegas to perhaps set their Sin City record right.

Will LeBron play a heavier load to help the Lakers win?

Despite LBJ’s efforts, the Lakers blew a double-digit lead and lost the game 119-115. This leads us to question how much more of a load the King would have to take on, in order to lead the team to a win.

Considering LeBron is in his 20th season, the Lakers need to make sure they don’t put too much pressure on him, and give him ample rest. However, if the others don’t step up, it would be a big ask.

Seeing the same, coach Darvin Ham has announced that he’d rest his stars for the preseason game tomorrow against the Timberwolves.

Anthony Davis won’t play Thursday, either. Minor back tightness, Darvin Ham says. Westbrook and LeBron also out vs. Minnesota. — Tim Reynolds (@ByTimReynolds) October 6, 2022

Hopefully, the Lakers can get more contributions from others as the season starts, so the burden on the King is minimal.