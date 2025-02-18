Kendrick Perkins Gives Draymond Green a Reality Check by Naming Warriors’ Ceiling After Championship Statement

Draymond Green had quite a busy weekend, with the All-Star Game being in San Francisco. Green made his feelings known about the Rising Stars participating in the All-Star Game, talked about becoming the Warriors’ Head Coach, and oh yes, he boldly claimed the Warriors are winning the championship this year. His comments about lifting the Larry O’Brien trophy drew a reaction from Kendrick Perkins on First Take.

Green, while on the TNT broadcast, spoke about the impact Jimmy Butler already has had on the team. He said, “Since he[Butler]’s been here, we’ve walked into every game thinking and believing that we’re going to win that game… He’s brought back that belief. And I think we’re going to win the championship.”

That was quite a bold statement, leaving his fellow casters surprised. When asked to repeat himself, Green said, “I’m sorry. I said, I think we’re going to win a championship, but I lied. We are going to win the championship.”

“We are going to win the championship” – Draymond Green pic.twitter.com/LgJLyEbBQI — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) February 17, 2025

A bold declaration like that was certainly going to draw some reactions, and it did. Kendrick Perkins spoke about the Warriors and their ceiling on First Take following this declaration. To kick things off, he credited the owner Joe Lacob, and GM Mike Dunleavy Jr. for getting Butler in. Right after, he declared the ceiling for the Dubs.

“The ceiling for this Golden State Warriors team this season is the first round,” said Perkins.

Elaborating on his declaration, Perk said, “They’re not beating the Nuggets. They’re not beating OKC. They’re not beating the Celtics, the Cavs, the Knicks. And they’re not beating the healthy Mavericks team.”

What he is saying is right. Even though Jimmy Butler has elevated the Warriors, taking on top teams like the Nuggets and Thunder would not be an easy task. We won’t go as far as to totally rule them out against the mentioned teams, but realistically, the chances would be low. Even if they make it out of the first round, there are too many competitors in the West.

However, Perk wasn’t a total negative Nelly. He pointed out that the Dubs are in a good spot, but still need to fix certain things on their roster.

“So they’re in a good position right now. They still need to address some other areas around their roster, but they’re still in this year’s first-round exit. I just don’t think they have enough pieces.”

.@KendrickPerkins believes the Warriors’ ceiling is a “first round exit” pic.twitter.com/J9mXcCQLiO — NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) February 17, 2025

We’ll have to wait and see how the Warriors respond to Perk’s statement, and if they can prove him wrong, just like they did in 2022.

Stephen Curry loves the pressure of Draymond Green’s statement

After winning the All-Star Game, Stephen Curry was part of the post-game interview by TNT. There he was informed of what Draymond Green had said, and the declaration he’d made. When asked how did he react to the same, Curry said, “We love pressure. We love expectations. He’s smart. He knows what he’s saying.”

“We love pressure” Steph responds to Draymond’s championship promises pic.twitter.com/b3S0RIsrcQ — NBA TV (@NBATV) February 17, 2025

Later, in the post-game presser, Curry was asked about his outlook heading into the remainder of the season. Curry brought up Draymond and said, “I’m excited. I got Draymond on the telecast guaranteeing we’re winning a championship. I love expectations and having something to play for. He’s lighting a fire for sure.”

With 27 games left in their schedule, the Warriors are sitting in the 10th spot in the West. To get to the playoffs and then the Championship is a steep ask, but if that’s got Curry excited, then the Warriors fans have a lot to look forward to.