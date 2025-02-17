mobile app bar

“Been Offered the Warriors Head Coaching Job”: Draymond Green Contests Candace Parker’s Claim That He Would Be a Bad Coach

Satagni Sikder
Published

Candace Parker and Draymond Green

Does Draymond Green have what it takes to be a head coach in the NBA? That became the topic of discussion in the TNT pregame broadcast of the 2025 All-Star Weekend after Candace Parker claimed that the Warriors star would be a disaster as a team’s HC.

There’s no way that I could coach, ever, in history,” Parker said. “It would be like Draymond coaching…like there’s no way…

Green, who was part of the broadcast, immediately contested the three-time WNBA Champion’s bold assumption. “Wow! I have already been offered the Golden State Warriors’ head coaching job…You think Imma suck!” the four-time NBA Champion told Parker.

Even Vince Carter was taken aback by what Parker had said. “Wow, you guys, that’s mean!” he said.

But Parker did a good job to plug the leak and repair the damage done. “I didn’t say…I didn’t think you’d suck…I don’t think you’d enjoy…You would not be able to coach,” Parker told Draymond. “Your patience is [not apt for the job].”

 

“I agree, you’re right. I’m sorry,” Green conceded after introspecting what CP meant. The 34-year-old knows very well that he doesn’t have the composure or poise to not only stay calm in hostile conditions but to keep the entire squad in harmony. So he soon realized that he would not be a good fit for HC, at least with the temperament he has right now.

Green faced multiple suspensions just last season for physical altercations on the court against his peers. His state of mind was also a hot topic of discussion in NBA media after he punched Phoenix Suns’ Jusuf Nurkic in the face.

However, Draymond wasn’t lying about being offered the Warriors’ head coaching position. The four-time All-Star has admitted in the past that he has had conversations with Dubs owner Joe Lacob where the latter has offered him the team’s HC position after Kerr retires.

I’m honored, man, with the conversations I’ve had with Joe Lacob over the years, and him saying to me like, ‘Yo when you’re done, I could see you one day coaching this team when Steve’s done,’ ” Green claimed in the Point Game Podcast. “That means the world to me because that means the man that owns the organization that I play for, is watching me play basketball and saying, this guy can one day coach my team.”

Green has been an integral part of the Warriors dynasty that dominated the NBA in the past decade. So he certainly has the right pedigree to offer. The veteran forward is also underrated as a cerebral influence on the team’s machinery.

Green understands the game well and also has high basketball IQ. But his short temper and propensity to get involved in fights often undercuts his image as a leader. That’s exactly why Green admitted that he might not be the best suited to be a head coach when Candace brought up the word ‘patience’.

