Kendrick Perkins Issues Lofty Challenge To Devin Booker

Apr 9, 2025; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker (1) reacts on the bench against the Oklahoma City Thunder during the second half at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Out of all the players Kendrick Perkins could have asked to prove themselves heading into the 2025/26 season, Kendrick Perkins picked Devin Booker. He wants the all-time leading scorer of the Phoenix Suns to prove that he’s the number-one option of the franchise.

In an ESPN segment, Perkins, a former NBA champion, addressed comments made by the Suns’ newly acquired star Jalen Green, who declared that he’s going to shock the league. Perkins insisted that he’s waiting to be shocked, especially after Green’s disastrous postseason with the Rockets last year, in which he averaged just 9 points per game. It’s what got Green out of Houston, he believes.

But Perkins was more interested in talking about Booker. He’s elite, that’s what the majority of the NBA community feels. Perkins, however, wants him to somehow prove that he belongs in the same conversation as Anthony Edwards and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander.

“I’m looking at Devin Booker right now and saying, he’s on the clock,” Perkins said. “When I say on the clock, it’s time for Devin Booker to show the world that he belongs…”

Maybe Perkins has a point. Booker, although an incredible scorer and arguably the best player for the Suns, has not tasted much success in recent years. The Suns’ last deep playoff run came in 2021, when they made it to the Finals and blew a 2-0 lead to lose to the Milwaukee Bucks.

Talking about what he wants from Booker, Perkins further stated, “Can he be that guy, that number one option of this Phoenix Suns franchise? Yes, he went to the finals three or four years ago, but he had CP3, he had DeAndre Ayton…”

“All of a sudden, you done lost a lot of coaches throughout these last four years, you done lost a lot of players, now it’s time for Devin Booker to prove that he belongs in elite company.”

Booker has remained the face of The Valley since their Finals trip in 2021. He averaged 28.2 points per game on 45.5% shooting from the field in those six games. Though, Perkins is right about everything around him changing. Head coaches Monty Williams, Frank Vogel, and Mike Budenholzer were fired, with stars like Ayton, Kevin Durant, Bradley Beal, and Chris Paul all being shipped off.

The Suns have placed all their faith in Booker to be the cornerstone of their rebuild. Can he be the guy? Like SGA has been for OKC or Stephen Curry has been for the Golden State Warriors? That’s what Perkins is waiting to see.