“One of the Realest to Ever Do It”: Kevin Garnett Couldn’t Help Himself From Showing Love to ‘White Chocolate’ Jason Williams

One can always find Kevin Garnett active on social media, primarily through his Instagram stories. In one of his recent uploads, KG praised former NBA point guard Jason Williams, aka the White Chocolate. Williams has played in the NBA for 12 years and won the 2006 NBA championship alongside Dwyane Wade and Shaquille O’Neal. Many even consider Williams one of the most revolutionary point guards to have stepped into the league.

Seems like there is no love lost between these league colleagues even after retirement. KG paid tribute to Williams by sharing an Instagram compilation of the guard’s best highlights from the league. Garnett had some kind words to share for Williams, wherein he wrote in the caption, “One of my all-time favs…one of realest to ever do it. shout out to my dog jwilllll…”

The duo of Kevin Garnett and Jason Williams have faced each other 43 times in the league. This includes 37 games in the regular season and six in the playoffs. Kevin Garnett has the upper hand against Williams in this regard, standing at a 27-16 record, including a 4-2 record in Playoffs.

In terms of averages, KG leads ahead of Williams with 21.8 points, 12.3 rebounds, and 4.3 assists, while Jason Williams only has 10.5 points, 2.3 rebounds, and 5.9 assists per game.

Kevin Garnett and Jason Williams show each other love beyond the court

As retired NBA players, Kevin Garnett and Jason Williams are now testing the waters in the realm of NBA analysis together. In an episode of KG’s Area 21, Garnett had invited Williams and the two veteran legends of the game to discuss the rich cultural diversity in the league.

Garnett and Williams agreed that including players from various ethnicities has given the league several new players to revolutionize the game. KG and Williams used the example of how the advent of the European players in the league helped the NBA to evolve defensively.

In another collaborative episode between TNT’s Inside the NBA and Area 21, Williams answered Charles Barkley’s question about his experience hanging out with Kevin Garnett. Jason Williams finds KG to be one of a kind, and he always seems to have a good time whenever he is around him.

It’s quite refreshing to see two league legends and NBA champions bonding quite heavily after competing against each other with the fiercest intensity during their NBA careers.