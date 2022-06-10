“It tastes like Stephen Curry!”: Guillermo raises hell once again at NBA Finals, alongside Draymond Green, Jaylen Brown, Grant Williams and many more!

Stephen Curry, Draymond Green, Jaylen Brown and all the other stars are in a tight battle for the Finals, but Guillermo is there to ease the tension.

Down 2-1, heading into a crucial game four, the Warriors have all the pressure on them. The Celitcs, meanwhile, are riding a wave of momentum, winning a heated game three battle that was at times more emotional than physical.

Despite Curry’s best efforts, the Warriors defense couldn’t contain Boston’s inside game and they were blown out in game three 116-100.

Now, they face a must win game four. Going down 3-1 in the Finals is basically a death sentence unless you’re LeBron James, and the Warriors will certainly want to avoid that fate. Look for them to come out hungry, guns blazing, throwing everything they’ve got at Boston in the opening minutes of the game.

Early Celtics run.

Classic Warriors 3rd quarter.

Late Celtics defense to seal Game 3. pic.twitter.com/XVkGPd3SuW — NBA (@NBA) June 10, 2022

Guillermo messes with Stephen Curry, Jaylen Brown and other stars

In the midst of all the Finals craze, Guillermo was back to create some chaos of his own. Guillermo is a popular character from the Jimmy Kimmel live show, and he makes annual appearances at the NBA Finals to mess things up and have fun.

Over the years, Guillermo has repeatedly shown up at NBA games and Finals, asking players ridiculous questions and making everyone laugh in the process.

In his latest act, Guillermo went around asking Celtics and Warriors to ask his ‘magic basketball’ any question. It’s like those ‘magic 8 balls’ which you shake and it reveals the answer that you may or may not want.

However, Guillermo, of course, found a way to rig the ball. The only answer you can get from shaking it is ‘pay Guillermo $20.’ Warriors and Celtics stars including Stephen Curry, Jaylen Brown, and Draymond Green were dumbfounded when they saw the results.

Guillermo always funny af 😭pic.twitter.com/RBN5QWrv8n — Overtime (@overtime) June 10, 2022

Guillermo is simply the gift that keeps on giving.

