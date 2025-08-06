Kendrick Perkins Questions How Much Greatness Joel Embiid Has Left as Doubts Over His NBA Future Grow

Joel Embiid’s talent has never been in question. He was recognized as a unicorn of a player even back when he was drafted in 2014, but injuries prevented him from making an immediate impact for the 76ers. Even now, 11 years after his draft, it’s his inability to stay healthy that dominates the major media discourse around him. Kendrick Perkins, for one, has a feeling that Embiid doesn’t have much left in his tank.

Advertisement

Take the last two years, for example. After a historic MVP win in 2023, Embiid played just 58 games collectively over the next two seasons. As a result, Philly became irrelevant in the postseason scene, and eventually, fans started losing their patience.

“Embiid has become lazy” is one of the narratives being discussed heavily ahead of the coming campaign, and few have been louder on this belief than Perkins. On Perk Unplugged, the 2008 champ questioned Embiid’s motivation and suggested that he could be returning to 76ers training camp not out of love for the game, but because of the pressure he’s feeling from the organization and fans.

“When you’re in love with the game, you miss the game,” he said. “You want to do everything in your power. I’m not saying that he’s not, but I’m just saying, from the outside looking in, and from what I experienced, it’s not because of pressure. It’s scary to me because when I’m looking at this situation with Joel Embiid, I’m saying his prime is not like everybody else’s prime.”

Of course, Embiid, when healthy, is one of the best players in the league. He rivals Nikola Jokic and Giannis Antetokounmpo for the title of the best big man in the NBA. But, to Perk’s point, the other two have been largely injury-free and have both experienced postseason success. That extends their championship window, because both the Bucks and the Nuggets can afford to have an off-year or two.

The 76ers have already experienced playoff heartbreak during Embiid’s championship window, and with injuries continuing to pile up, Perkins fears he may never get to hoist the Larry O’Brien Trophy.

Perkins even compared the situation to that of Amar’e Stoudemire. An uber-talented big man with two-way capabilities, Stoudemire was a force to be reckoned with during his time with the Suns. But lingering injuries, amplified by his size, ultimately derailed what could have been a career decorated with a couple of championship rings.

“So, I’m looking at this, and the first thing that pops up in my mind is Amar’e Stoudemire,” Perk said. “Remember how Amar’e was like that m***********? And then all of a sudden, injuries took place. And so, with these concerns coming up, I’m like, do we have a two-three year window left for Joel Embiid at a high level?”

The debate rages on as to how soon Embiid can return to the floor. However, rumors surrounding his retirement have also started floating across the internet. None of these have been confirmed as of yet, but even if there is the smallest chance that Embiid may hang up his boots, then the NBA will see another talent that never got to live up to his full potential due to injuries.