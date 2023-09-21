“Stephen Curry Has Had the Most Prolific Impact!”: 29 Days Since Michael Jordan’s 5:54 AM Text, Stephen A Smith Declares Magic Johnson As GOAT PG

The game of basketball has undergone a major change in the last decade and a half. While there had been an increase in the 3-point shooting ever since the start of the 2000s, there was one player who highlighted it’s true potential: Stephen Curry. Despite his contributions to the sport, there are many who still undermine his achievements. Recently, Stephen A Smith took up a question about Steph on his ‘Stephen A Smith Show‘. There, not only did he talk about Steph’s greatness, but also followed what Michael Jordan had told him in a 5:54 AM Text.

29 days ago, Stephen A Smith went live on ESPN and talked about a text he’d received. Just a day prior, he’d backed Stephen Curry’s take that he was the GOAT PG. However, this did not sit well with Michael Jordan, who texted the veteran reporter at 5:54 AM to correct his stance. Almost a month later, Smith agreed with what MJ said while on his podcast.

Stephen A Smith believes Stephen Curry might not end up Top-5 All-Time

Stephen Curry has revolutionized the game of basketball. Winning 2x MVPs and leading his squad to a championship solely through the 3-point line changed the way others approached the game. However, in most places, he doesn’t get his due for the same. Recently, a caller called up Stephen A Smith asking whether Steph would end up Top-3 All-Time if he wins two more rings.

Smith said,

“I already think he’s the greatest shooter god ever created. I believe that in terms of impact, from the point guard position, he’s not… Magic Johnson is the greatest point guard to have ever lived. But in terms of impact, Stephen Curry has had the most prolific impact from the point guard spot in NBA History. Whether that qualifies you as Top-5 might be difficult…”

Smith makes valid points. While Steph is a Top-2 point guard for sure, putting him Top-3/Top-5 All-Time is a tough job, especially considering the talent we’ve seen throughout the history of the NBA.

Steph believes he can still get to yet another level, has championship aspirations

Recently, Stephen Curry sat down with Rashad Ahmad on NBA Rewind. There, Steph read a fan poetry from 2015. Mesmerized by the same still, Curry talked about how much had changed since he last heard the poetry. Talking about it, Steph said,

“Like I remember there is a flow, there is a freedom of movement, and balance. The art of shooting is something I’ve tried to perfect over time. And it’s crazy, I still feel like I can get better in that department, like I am always trying to tweak the ball, the game in that aspect six-seven years later, I am still on that journey. That is actually, that kind of really motivates me. There is another level I think I can really get to.”

In the same episode, Steph also talked about what’s next for him.

“What is next for me? Well, winning a few more Championships. If I can extend my prime, I know good things are going to happen. That’s the journey I am on now.“

Good to see that the Warriors’ star still has his eyes set on the Larry O’Brien trophy. As long as he’s motivated, the Warriors will always have a chance of winning, thereby solidifying his spot in the Top-10 rankings.