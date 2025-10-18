Kendrick Perkins Slams Patrick Beverley for Saying Aces Could Beat an NBA Team

We could just stop with the WNBA vs. NBA comparisons immediately, but of course, there are certain individuals who cannot seem to get enough. Patrick Beverley, for one, had to reignite debates by declaring the 2025 WNBA champs could defeat any team in the men’s league. And this claim was blasted by Kendrick Perkins, a man known for his own share of bizarre takes.

Advertisement

Beverley was in attendance when the Las Vegas Aces won their third Championship earlier this month, and while at the stadium, he felt that with coach Becky Hammon, MVP A’ja Wilson, and ‘role players from the Washington Wizards and Charlotte Hornets benches’, he would back the Aces to beat just about anyone in the NBA. When the clip of Bev saying this played on Road Trippin‘, Perkins looked livid.

Firstly, Richard Jefferson summed up — sarcastically — what Beverley was trying to say. He respected the WNBA players, but had no respect for the bench players in the NBA. Then, it was Perkins’ turn to lay it out to the former Los Angeles Clippers man.

Perkins, before anything, revealed that he always liked Beverley‘s honesty. Then, he added, “He said some real sh** and he said some bullsh**. This was one of those bullsh** moments. He was f****** tripping.”

Quickly, the former NBA champ cleared the air about his stance on Wilson and the Aces. To him, Wilson is the greatest WNBA player ever. Her 2025 win solidified her legacy, and Perkins doesn’t even want to try to change that.

“Now, with that being said, stop,” Perk continued. “I expect Pat Bev to have more respect for guys that are at the end of bench, especially with his journey, with how he had to get into the NBA. Playing overseas, stuff like that…”

Beverley never had it easy in the NBA. He was the 42nd pick in the 2009 Draft but didn’t play immediately and had to move abroad to prove himself in Russia and Greece. Even when he returned, despite his 2017 All-Defensive Team selection, Pat Bev was never the first name on the team sheet. He was largely a journeyman, a role-playing defensive guard. So, for him to disrespect those trying to earn their minutes in the world’s best basketball league didn’t sit right with Perkins.

He then brought about why the Aces, despite being one of the most dominant teams in WNBA lately, would struggle against the men down to one very real factor — physicality.

“The Aces will struggle against the best men’s basketball college team. Physically, you just couldn’t keep up. A’ja Wilson is 6’4″, like, can you imagine telling her, ‘Hey, I want you to go against a 7’1″ athletic 245 lbs, a Mark Williams…”

Perkins echoed the sentiment of many who love watching both the NBA and the WNBA. Don’t compare the two, because you can’t. The players are different, the intensity is different. Just enjoy both, who treat millions accross the country to elite basketball action year long.

Perkins respects the WNBA. And he was measured in his response to Beverly’s statements, because he doesn’t want to be on its bad side. “I’m a WNBA fan, because I’ll tell you. Women? Y’all f****** feisty and I don’t need them on my bad side at all.”