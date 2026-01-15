mobile app bar

Kendrick Perkins Urges Mavs to Abandon Kyrie Irving-Anthony Davis Core, Go All-In on Cooper Flagg

Joseph Galizia
Published

Jan 12, 2026; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks forward Cooper Flagg (32) looks on during the second half against the Brooklyn Nets at the American Airlines Center

The Dallas Mavericks have some huge stars on their roster, but the dark cloud that began over the franchise when Luka Dončić was traded away continues to hover. Kyrie Irving is still sidelined with injury, and Anthony Davis misses more time than he plays. As a result, Kendrick Perkins has called for a complete reset, one that does not involve the team’s legendary veterans.

The good news is that the organization appears to have its next player to build around in Cooper Flagg. The 19-year-old sensation has been a bright spot in an otherwise lost season. The Duke alum is being asked to do far more than originally anticipated, but it has allowed him to grow both his game and his confidence.

That is why Perkins is urging Dallas to make some trade moves for Flagg’s benefit. He explained that keeping Davis and Irving only holds the franchise back, despite them being two of the game’s best performers when healthy. Unfortunately, he does not think they provide the Big D with anything meaningful for its long-term future.

“I don’t want to see it,” stated Perkins on ESPN. “They shouldn’t want to see it. What are you holding on for? You got a generational player. You got your guy. I’m not just considering Anthony Davis. I’m trading the 33-year-old Kyrie Irving too. If you’re talking about rebuilding, rebuild!”

Big Perk is not wrong, but he is also not entirely right. Dealing away Davis makes sense. He is well past his prime and, frankly, cannot stay healthy long enough to make a real impact for the Mavericks.

But Kyrie? Even at 33, he still has what it takes to be one of the best guards in the league. His veteran experience could be exactly what Flagg needs to learn more about the competitiveness of this league. Perkins disagrees. He later outlined what he would look to get in return for Irving and Davis if he were running the Mavericks’ front office.

“We want to add those young pieces to grow with. Kyrie Irving is 33 years old. I’m trading both him and Anthony Davis, and I’m going to get me some draft picks, some pieces, draft well, add some pieces around Cooper Flagg.”

This is where the Mavericks have to decide what kind of rebuild they are actually committing to, because half-measures are how teams get stuck. Flagg is clearly the future, but the front office has to be honest about whether keeping Kyrie is about development or delaying the inevitable reset.

There is real value in having a veteran star around, but only if the team has a clear direction and a timeline that makes sense. Right now, Dallas feels caught between nostalgia, star power, and reality. Until they fully pick a lane, this season will feel less like a step forward and more like time being wasted.

