“I wanted that challenge of guarding Kevin Durant!”: Draymond Green speaks on guarding the Nets superstar after holding him to an inefficient 19 points in a Warriors victory

Golden State Warriors star Draymond Green speaks on the challenge of guarding Kevin Durant after their victory against the Brooklyn Nets

The Golden State Warriors currently stand at the top of the NBA. Not just the Western Conference… the NBA. Let that sink in.

This team has been incredible on the offensive end, with Stephen Curry leading this team to be the top-ranked team in this category.

But, it’s not just attacking that this team is good at, far from it actually.

Believe it or not, Golden State is also ranked as the best defensive team in the NBA right now. Incredible doesn’t begin to define what the franchise is doing right now.

A large part of their defensive excellence has been Draymond Green, something the player proved yet again in the blowout win against the Nets.

Dray was tasked with mainly guarding Kevin Durant. And given the fact that the Slim Reaper never quite got going, we’d say he did a damn good job.

After the convincing victory, the three-time NBA champion was asked about the matchup with his former teammate. And let’s just say, Dubs fans are going to love his response.

Draymond Green reveals that he was excited about guarding Kevin Durant

What is Draymond Green, if not a competitive dog, ready for any challenge?

Given the record and ranking of the Golden State Warriors, the man is a real contender for Defensive Player of the Year for this season. And it seems Kevin Durant got all the reasons why pushed into his face for the entire game.

Simply put, Green forced KD to score just 19 points, on 31.6% from the field, and 33.3% from three.

His thoughts on the matter? Well, take a look at the tweet below.

Draymond was ready for the challenge of guarding KD pic.twitter.com/YajtHxq4We — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) November 17, 2021

We’re going to say it right now, the Golden State Warriors are certified scary. And if things keep going like this, this team could actually win the 2022 NBA Championship.

