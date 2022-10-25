Is Luka Doncic Playing Tonight vs Pelicans? Dallas Mavericks Release Injury Report on 3x All-Star 

Oct 22, 2022; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic (77) controls the ball as Memphis Grizzlies forward Jake LaRavia (3) defends during the first quarter at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

Luka Doncic is fresh off an eruption! The Dallas Mavericks superstar reigned supreme over Ja Morant. Can he do the same over Zion Williamson?

The Luka Doncic show rolls on, this time it will be broadcast from New Orleans, where the Mavericks take on the Pelicans. How will he fare against a robust team like NOLA?

We think it will be a close game. Doncic’s prowess to start off hot and put a massive lead between his team and others might be the key to a good season.

He displayed this same ability in the last game, where the Mavericks built an insurmountable lead in the first half and just piled on the misery.

But, the bigger question is, will Doncic play tonight vs the Pelicans?

Dallas Mavericks release injury report on all players

As per the Dallas Mavericks’ injury report, Luka Doncic is fit and will feature against the New Orleans Pelicans.

The players who won’t feature are Davis Bertans and Frank Ntilikina. Both of them have injuries and will sit this one out. There is also no clear timeline for their return.

Dāvis Bertāns (right knee effusion) and Frank Ntilikina (right ankle effusion) will both miss tomorrow night’s game in New Orleans. — Mavs PR (@MavsPR) October 24, 2022

Doncic and his newest deputy Christian Wood will look to improve their win record. But Zion and the Pelicans might prove to be a tough test.

Luka Doncic looks better than ever, will he be the MVP this year?

He has been on fire from the get-go and it is the base expectation. He poured in 20 points in a quarter in just the last game. Doncic finished with 32-10-7.

Luka Doncic tonight: 32 Points

10 Assists

7 Rebounds

2 Steals

2 Blocks

52% FG 29 Minutes. pic.twitter.com/KrbAD1Gtw6 — Hoop Central (@TheHoopCentral) October 23, 2022

He also touched 7000 career points on that night.

Luka Doncic has now scored 7,000 points in his career ☔️ pic.twitter.com/7oZPCd5DgW — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) October 23, 2022

As he gears up to face an in-from Zion, he will make sure he does his best to prove he should be the MVP.

