When Will Andrew Wiggins Return? Stephen Curry Addresses Warriors Star’s Absence and Possible Return After Win vs Pelicans

Jan 10, 2023; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) stands next to forward Andrew Wiggins (22) and guard Jordan Poole (3) after a foul was called against the Warriors during action against the Phoenix Suns in the fourth quarter at the Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports

The Golden State Warriors registered a massive win last night as the New Orleans Pelicans came to town. The Pelicans, playing without Zion Williamson, matched up against a Warriors side without Andrew Wiggins. It was a good contest, with the defending champions trailing most of the night. However, they pulled ahead in the 4th, winning the game 120-109.

Stephen Curry went off for 39 points, eight rebounds, and eight assists. There were scoring contributions by the others as well. Their 20-point comeback was, however, inspired by none other than Draymond Green.

After the game, the guys talked about how Draymond pushed the Warriors and more. Steph was asked about Andrew Wiggins and his return to the team. He also talked about his communication with Wigs.

Stephen Curry claims Andrew Wiggins isn’t shut down for the season

Ahead of the contest against the Pelicans, Warriors’ head coach Steve Kerr was asked about Andrew Wiggins and whether he’d return this season. Steve Kerr delivered a very positive update there, informing us how Wigs has been staying in shape and practicing daily.

After the game, Stephen Curry was also asked about the 2022 All-Star. Steph talked about how Wiggins hasn’t been ruled out for the season, and the team would love to have him back. At the same time, he made sure he wasn’t pressurizing Wigs and said that anytime he chooses to come back would be the right time.

Steph Curry on Andrew Wiggins: “We’d love to have him and hope that that does happen…But when he walks through the door is when it’ll be the right time.” He said he hasn’t been in regular contact with Wiggins. Giving him space. pic.twitter.com/VgveA17uMO — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) March 29, 2023

Steph also talked about how he hasn’t been in regular contact with Andrew and is giving him his space instead. No teammate talked about the ugly rumors surrounding Wiggins except Draymond, who blasted the public on his podcast.

Can the Warriors make a deep playoff run without Wiggins?

Andrew Wiggins was the 2nd best player on the 2022 Championship team. The two-way threat he presented made it hard for teams to counter him. At this point, the Dubs have played 20 games without him, and are getting used to compensating for his absence.

However, come playoff time, you always need your best and most experienced players to suit up. While it may not seem so in the initial stages, but if the Dubs want a chance to repeat their success, they will need Andrew Wiggins.